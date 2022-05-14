Kingdom Heart Cloud Editions Get ‘Servers Busy’ Warning

Once upon a time, long ago, buying and playing a video game was very easy. I bought the disc or cart, put it in the console, and then hit the play button. Not much anymore. Example: file Cloud-only versions are not too big of Kingdom Hearts It was released on Switch earlier this year It recently got an update, and now has a warning that lets you know if it’s not a good time to play single player games you’ve already purchased. Welcome to the future. sucks.

Released yesterday, update 1.03 for all Kingdom Heart Games on the Switch mainly seem to add two features. at Kingdom Hearts 3Players can now choose between two performance options: ‘Prioritize performance’ and ‘Prioritize graphics quality’. These settings can be selected before you start playing and allow the game to either focus on a more stable frame rate or higher-resolution visuals, an option that a host of games offer these days.

However, the other new feature of the patch is mostly unique to the controversial switch that is broadcast over the cloud Kingdom Hearts games. right Now, New messages on the game selection screen warn you From any “server congestion” addresses may encounter. If the game you want to play is currently dealing with busy servers, you can still try playing it, but it probably won’t be a great experience.

While it’s good to know before playing if a game will work properly, it’s also bad that this needs to be added in the first place and a solid example of why not many people sell into streaming games via services like stadia Or Amazon Luna. This does not mean that it is not a useful or powerful technology; I think what Xbox does with cloud streaming and Game Pass is great, allowing you to Play fantasy games like gears 5 On the phone. However, Microsoft also allows you to install all of its games, so if the servers are slow or you don’t want to deal with lag, you can just play an original version of the game on your local machine. (This is also very important for game preservation!)

The problem is, unlike Microsoft’s Game Pass streaming, Square Enix only sells cloud-streamed versions of Kingdom Hearts Switch games. There is currently no way to download and install any of them on your physical console. and look These versions aren’t great Even when you can turn it on, and It also charges a great priceSeems like a bad deal all around. And now, Square Enix might just tell you not to play games you’ve already purchased? This is just a thing for 2022, right?

I look forward to Square Enix discovers a way to cram NFT and blockchain technologies In future cloud versions, just to make this whole experience that much worse. In the meantime, you should just buy Kingdom Hearts Games on PS4 or Xbox if you want to play whenever you want at a stable quality level without having to worry about whether the servers are ‘crowded’.