King Charles reportedly wished Prince Archie a happy birthday, ‘wherever he is’

royal The Daily Beast is the newsletter for all things royals and the royal family. Participate here To get it in your inbox every Sunday.

King Charles wished his grandson, Prince Archie, a very happy birthday “wherever he is” at a private family gathering at Buckingham Palace after he and Queen Camilla were crowned. the daily Mail mentioned.

Archie turned four on Saturday, the same day as the coronation. While his father, Charles’ son Prince Harry, attended the coronation in London, he left for Heathrow immediately afterward in order to fly home for Archie’s birthday, as it has long been said he had intended to do. At the event, he was seated in the third row, with relationships including Princess Eugenie of York, and didn’t appear to have had any direct contact with Charles or brother Prince William.

Understandably, communication between the brothers has been virtually non-existent since the publication of Harry’s blockbuster memoirs, additionalwhich revealed the full extent of Harry’s anger towards the royal family, specifically the brothers’ deteriorating relationship, including one confrontation when William allegedly pushed Harry into a dog bowl.

Guests at the palace reception on Saturday reportedly included Camilla’s close family, as well as Kate Middleton’s.

It seemed like a beautiful moment.

the mail She reported that while most of the royal family “breathed a sigh of relief” that Harry wasn’t at the event, Charles seemed “really disappointed he didn’t stay.” He raised a glass to William and Kate Middleton’s three children, before toasting to “those who haven’t been there,” wishing Archie a happy birthday “wherever he is.”

A royal source said: “It seemed to be a beautiful moment.” mail.

Harry reportedly landed in California at 7.30pm local time on Saturday, and rushed home so he could be there for Archie’s birthday himself. Archie’s birthday party was “low-key” and included a lemon cake that Megan made using fruit from their Montecito garden, mail on sunday reported, adding that some of the couple’s celebrity friends are believed to have attended the “small, intimate gathering,” as well as Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

A source told mail on sunday That Meghan “stayed home to celebrate Archie’s birthday because she felt it would be wrong to do anything else,” adding, “She wanted to minimize the drama.”

