King Charles made jokes about Prince Harry’s ‘real’ father

King Charles fired a “sadistic” taunt at Prince Harry’s “real-life” father, the prince reveals in his new memoir.

Harry, 38, has grown up amid public speculation that his real father is Princess Diana’s former lover, Major James Hewitt.

Prince writes in his book New book “Reserve” On Tuesday, how Charles seemed to enjoy making hurtful comments about his parentage.

In one clip, seen by Page Six, Harry wrote: “Pa loved telling stories, and that was some of the best in his collection. He always ended with a dash of philosophy… Who knows if you were really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if you were even your father.” Real?

He was laughing and laughing, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumors circulating at the time that I The actual father was one of Mummy’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt. One reason for these rumors was Major Hewitt’s glowing ginger hair, but another reason was sadism.”

According to the book, Charles never spoke to Harry about the Hewitt rumors directly.

Harry said tabloid readers liked the idea that his father wasn’t really Charles. “Maybe it made them feel better about their lives that the life of the young prince was so funny. It didn’t matter that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born.”

It’s just one of the bombshells in Harry’s book, as he also broke his silence about his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, and about his fractured relationship with his older brother, William.

Tells how William Hit him during the fight On Harry’s future wife, Meghan Markle – and how they are They urged their father not to marry Camilla.

Diana, the princes’ mother, had a five-year affair with Hewitt after meeting him at a dinner party in 1986, and their trip made global headlines. Hewitt became a controversial figure in the United Kingdom for his attempts to sell the love letters he exchanged with the late princess, earning him the nickname “Britain’s biggest bastard”.

In 2019, author Anna Pasternak, who co-authored The Princess in Love with Hewitt, addressed one aspect of the issue.

Hewitt was regularly bundled into Car Boots [trunks] And they drove to Kensington Palace when their affair began,” the author wrote in the Daily Mail. “He told me he was terrified the first night he stayed at Kensington Palace, at least relieved that Charles and Diana had separate bedrooms.”