King Charles III is declared King of the United Kingdom

King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace in London, Saturday, September 10 (Jonathan Brady/Paul/Associated Press)

King Charles III made his proclamation at St James’s Palace.

He paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of “the great inheritance and the great duties and responsibilities of the Sovereign now bequeathed to me”.

Here is his speech in full:

Gentlemen, ladies, gentlemen.

It is a very painful duty to announce the death of my beloved mother, the Queen.

I know how deep your sympathies are, you, the entire nation – and I believe the entire world – sympathize with me at the irreparable loss we have all suffered. It is my greatest consolation to know the sympathy so many have for my sister and brothers and that such affection and support should extend to our entire family in our loss.

For all of us as a family, for this kingdom and for the wider family of nations of which she is a part, my mother set an example of lifelong love and selfless service.

My mother’s reign was unparalleled in its duration, dedication, and devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this life most sincerely.

I am fully aware of this great legacy and the enormous duties and responsibilities of the Sovereignty now bequeathed to me. In assuming these responsibilities, I will strive to follow the inspiring example I have set of upholding constitutional government and striving for peace, harmony and prosperity for the peoples of these islands and the worlds and territories of the Commonwealth throughout the world.

In this purpose I know that I will be supported by the love and loyalty of the peoples whom I have been called to be sovereign, and that in the performance of these duties I will be guided by the advice of their elected parliaments. In all this, I am very encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife.

I take this opportunity to affirm my desire and determination to continue the tradition of handing over the hereditary revenues, including property of the Crown, to my Government for the benefit of all, in exchange for the Sovereign Grant, which supports my official duties as Head of State. and head of the nation.

As I carry out the heavy task that has assigned me, to which I now dedicate the remainder of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of God Almighty.