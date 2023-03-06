King Charles has invited Harry and Meghan to the coronation, but it is not clear if they will go

London (CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been invited Coronation of King Charles III — but the couple has yet to confirm whether they will be attending, a Duke spokesperson told CNN on Sunday.

“I can confirm that the Duke has recently received e-mail correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” said the spokesperson. “The immediate decision as to whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

Coronation will see Three days of festivities across the country in which the audience will be invited to participate.

Buckingham Palace said the coronation itself would be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and for the Queen”, which reflects “the role of the monarch today and an eye to the future, while rooted in ancient traditions”.

Experts have interpreted the line as a hint that Charles’ coronation will be different and more subdued than his late mother’s seven decades earlier, with a shorter ceremony and modifications to some of the feudal elements in the ritual.

At this point, the palace has not specified which members of the family will appear in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, and on the palace balcony at the end of the day alongside the king and queen.

It follows Prince Andrew’s continued banishment from public life as a result of historic allegations of sexual abuse and the publication of Prince Harry’s memoirs, which criticized his family.

Harry has previously refused to worry about whether his family will return for his father’s coronation.

“The door is always open,” he said in a January interview with Britain’s ITV for the publication of his book. “The ball is in their court. There is a lot to discuss and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told CNN that the couple had been asked to leave Frogmore CottageTheir official residence is in the United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace said Wednesday it would not comment. A royal source told CNN that any such discussions would be a private family matter.