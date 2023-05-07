King Charles Coronation live replay: How to watch TV coverage in the US right now, event schedule

London – No alarm is set for Coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla?

Get a close-up view of an event that last occurred 70 years ago When Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned.

Charles and Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.

Cameras have been allowed inside Westminster Abbey, so all of us at home can get a chance to see the biggest moments of the day, from the coronation service to the procession through London and Charles’ first wave as king from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Viewers at home can also catch a glimpse of the special guests attending the coronation – including First Lady Jill Biden – and All the best fashion.

King Charles III is the current monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms. Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Coronation events schedule

Around 5:30 a.m. ET: Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace and travel to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was set up for Elizabeth in 2012. The procession will take Charles and Camilla down the Mall and around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Reserve and finally, to the sanctuary of Westminster Abbey.

6 a.m. ETCoronation Service: The May 6 coronation service will begin at 11 a.m. local time, 6 a.m. ET, and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes. During the ceremony, Charles will sign an oath pledging to serve the people and will be crowned with St. Edward’s Crown, marking the only time the monarch has worn this specific crown. It will be Camila She was crowned with Queen Mary’s crown. At the end of the service, Charles would exchange his crown for an imperial state crown, or state crown.

Around 7:30 a.m. ET: Charles and Camilla will leave Westminster Abbey in procession back to Buckingham Palace. Known as the Coronation March, this procession will follow the same route they took earlier in the day, but will be larger in scale and will include armed forces from the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.

Charles and Camilla will travel in this motorcade in the Gold State coach, which has been used at every coronation since 1831. The coach was last used at Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Around 8 a.m. ET: At the end of the procession, Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute and three cheers from members of the armed forces. They will then appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where they will give their first balcony waves to the public as the king and queen.

The rest of the coronation weekend – which includes the UK Bank Holiday on Monday 8 May – will feature celebrations across the country.

Buckingham Palace is encouraging people to host big coronation lunches to celebrate together all weekend.

Sunday night, a coronation party featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and others will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Minors, Monday, are encouraging people to volunteer in their communities.

ABC-owned television stations contributed to this report.