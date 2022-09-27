King Charles Bank papers won’t go into circulation until mid-2024

The Bank of England said in a statement issued in the early hours of Tuesday morning, that the coin decorated with the image of King Charles III is not expected to enter circulation until mid-2024, although the image of the king that will appear on the banknotes will be revealed before. end of this year.

King Charles will appear on four banknotes – the £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes – and there will be no changes to those notes other than replacing a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II with that of King Charles, according to the statement from the bank.

The image of Queen Elizabeth will not disappear from the coin overnight. The bank said that in line with the royal family’s guidance to “reduce the environmental and financial impact of a change of king”, notes with Queen Elizabeth’s picture on them will only be removed from circulation if they become “worn or damaged”. New notes will be made with a portrait of King Charles “to replace worn out banknotes and to satisfy any general increase in demand for banknotes.”