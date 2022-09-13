Kimmel faces backlash, others praised for strong speeches

There was a lot of warm applause all night during 74 Emmy Awards Incredible moments like Abbott Elementary star Sherrill Lee Ralph Strong words, when you sing a song, and when you are an actress Selma Blair He took the stage to present the award for Best Drama Series. However, one person spent part of the night doing the exact opposite of standing up.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel He was dragged onto the stage by the actor Will ArnettBefore announcing the winner of Best Writing in a Comedy Series – Abbott Elementary Creator and writer Kenta Bronson. When Bronson took the stage, she looked at Kimmel and said, “Jimmy, wake up. You won. Jimmy?” Still, Kimmel did his duty, lying completely on the mic stand pedestal throughout her entire acceptance speech without budge.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Quinta Bronson (right) accepts outstanding writing for a comedy series about “Abbott Elementary” from Will Arnett (left) while Jimmy Kimmel lies on stage during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fortunately, Bronson didn’t mind it too much as she proceeded to give her acceptance speech and later said to the press behind the scenes, “I don’t know. I know Jimmy Kimmel. The thing didn’t bother me. Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big spot late at night, he was one of the early People who saw it Abbott Elementary. He was the first person to message me on Instagram. He was so excited it was going to be on ABC. I was glad it was Jimmy. He is one of the godfathers of comedy. Maybe I’ll be mad at him tomorrow. Bronson will be Kimmel’s guest Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, therefore, needs to be decided whether or not she’ll change her mind about what she really thinks about his antics.

However, viewers didn’t care about Kimmel’s kindness and even took to Twitter on Monday night with scathing tweets:

Of course, the rest of the night’s winners didn’t have to accept their prizes with a human absent from them. In fact, the night was filled with some powerful and emotional speeches. Here’s Yahoo Entertainment’s guide to this year’s highs, lows, and scratches Emmy Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Host Kenan Thompson speaks on stage during the 74th Primetime Emmys Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HEAD-SCRATCHER: Kenan Thompson’s opening dance to remix beloved TV themes

last year first amy It opened again in person with Cedric the Entertainer as he recruited LL Cool J, Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, and Rita Wilson to make a TV version of the 1989 favorite “Just a friend.”

The story continues

While Thompson didn’t breach his vocal skills, he did cancel some moves as he danced to some of the best TV-themed songs from… Friends, The Brady Bunch, Stranger Things, And the Game of thrones.

While some viewers were wondering why Thompson decided to remix the lover friends The theme of the song, the others were completely entertained.

Alia: Sheryl Lee Ralph sings a song before giving an epic speech

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Cheryl Lee Ralph kisses an outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on stage during the 74th Emmys Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When Abbott Elementary The star took to the stage to receive her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and the first thing that came out of her mouth were the lyrics to Dianne Reeves’ 1993 song “Endangered Species.”

“I’m an endangered species/But I don’t sing a victim song/I’m a woman, I’m an artist/And I know where my voice belongs,” said Ralph, who then gave a powerful speech as she said, “To anyone who’s ever had a dream and thought your cure It wasn’t, it won’t come true, it can’t come true, I’m here to tell you that’s what faith looks like.It’s what jihad looks like and it never seems you’ve given up on you, because if you got a Quinta Bronson in your corner, if you got a husband like mine in your corner, If you have children like me in your corner, and if you have friends like everyone who voted for me, cheered for me, and loved me. Thank you.”

Everyone there in the theater and at home watching was stunned by the word Ralph and her moment, which was easily the biggest and best highlight of the night. Some have even called it “the best Emmys award speech in history.”

High: More Powerful and Emotional Acceptance Letters from Lizzo and Zendaya

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Lizzo accepts the outstanding competition program for “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrls” on stage during the 74th Emmys Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Rapper Lizowho won an Emmy for Outstanding Contest Program for Lizzo watch out for adult Grrrlsgot emotional on Monday as she said, “First, I’m very emotional, and the cup is beautiful but my feelings are for those people who are standing with me on stage. The stories they shared, it’s not unique, they don’t get the platform that tells the stories. Let’s just tell more From the stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Leading actress in a drama series Zendaya accepts her “Euphoria” award on stage during the Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

later in the night, Zendaya She won the second Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her stunning performance in the second season of tranceand eloquently shared, “My greatest wish in trance is that it can help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who loves a street, or feels like a street, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories as I carry them around and carry them with them. Thank you so much.”

Low: The winners’ speeches are suddenly cut short

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jennifer Coolidge kisses an outstanding supporting actress in a series, limited movie or anthology of “The White Lotus” on stage during the Primetime Emmys Gala at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A few winners indicated that once they hit the stage, they only had 30 seconds to give their acceptance speech, but when white lotus star Jennifer College Accepting her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, the veteran actress was rudely cut off by not one tune but two. “Wait. Wait. Wait. Wait. Wait, wait… well,” Coolidge said as she finally accepted her chops and happily began dancing to the upbeat song that asks her to finish the song.

The audience laughed and rejoiced when Coolidge was, well, Coolidge.

High: Lots of fun, engraving surprise!

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Pete Davidson speaks on stage during the 74th Primetime Emmys Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While most of tonight’s presenters were announced early on, few listeners surprised Monday night’s audience as much as the media queen herself, Oprah Winfreywho presented a Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie Award to Michael Keaton for Dubcekformer voice The judge and the music star Kelly Clarkson who presented Zendaya with her award, Selma Blair, who presented the grand prize of the night – a wonderful drama series for Successionand the previous SNL comedian Pete Davidson who made his first major public appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian.

Davidson had some laughs before presenting the award for Best Comedy Series to Ted Lassowhen he took the time to praise his children SNL Cast member Kenan Thompson joked, “That’s just like SNL Because Kinan does all the work and I refuse to say what the book wants.”

However, perhaps one of the most exciting surprises of that night was Good Burger The reunion between Thompson and his former co-star, Kel Mitchell, is likely to be promoted possible Good Burger 2 A sequel, which Thompson recently ridiculed.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – Pictured: (lr) Kenan Thompson and Agent Mitchell speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. – (Photo Photographs) by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images)

74th Primetime Emmy Awards Aired on Monday 12th September on NBC.

Watch ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Cheryl Lee Ralph talk about her emotional acceptance speech at the Emmy:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Connect with us TwitterAnd the Facebook or Instagram. And check out our hostess, Kylie Marr, at TwitterAnd the Facebook or Instagram.