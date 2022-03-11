Kim Kardashian’s advice to women in business has received backlash

Kim Kardashian came under some heavy criticism this week after offering some eye-catching advice to women, with a career coach telling CNBC that her comments likely sent a “dangerous” message to her younger followers.

The Kardashians had this guidance for women in show business in Interview With Variety released on Wednesday: “Get your ass and work. Looks like no one wants to work these days.”

Unsurprisingly, it sparked a social media storm, with Twitter users criticizing Kardashian for her “deaf” comments.

Actress Jamila Jamil praised her in the comments, Twitter: “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with very successful parents in what used to be just a smaller mansion…no one needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic.”

Jamil added: “This 24 hours a day is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world’s population grew up on a very different 24 hour.”

Twitter users were quick to draw comparisons between Kardashian’s advice and comments made by British “Love Island” star Molly May Haig in an podcast interview.

clip from Interview with The Hague in a CEO Diary podcast In December it re-emerged a month later and quickly went viral. In the clip, the Briton doubled down on the argument that “Beyoncé has the same 24 hours in a day that we have.”

“When I’ve talked about it before in the past, I’ve been criticized a little bit by saying ‘It’s easy for you to say… you struggle with big money, so for you to sit there and say we have the same 24 hours in a day,’ it’s not true,” Haig said. But technically what I’m saying is true, we do.”

Haig, who finished second on popular reality TV show “Love Island,” was appointed creative director for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing in August and It is said that he charges six figures (in British pounds) a month in her role.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is said to have a net worth of $1.8 billion, according to Forbes magazine. Against the backdrop of the success of the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and her family amassed their fortunes by creating an empire of retail brands.

In fact, the show’s very name is a twist on the message of the classic American dream “Keeping Up With the Neighbors.”

So it is understandable that people are looking to emulate this success. However, one career coach notes that both Kardashian and Hague’s comments can add to harmful social media messages about work ethic.