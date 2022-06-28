Kim Kardashian sued SKKN for trademark infringement, calling her Shakedon

Kim kardashian She’s using her fame to bully a small company for the rights to a skincare line, according to a new lawsuit…but Kim’s legal team says it’s nothing more than a “blackmail effort.”

Kim is being sued for infringement of her new trademark, SKKN and SKKN BY Kim, by a Brooklyn company called Beauty Concepts, which claims to hold the rights to “SKKN+” and says Kim’s use of the moniker on her beauty products is confusing customers.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Beauty Concepts says it’s a black and women-owned company that survived the pandemic, moving to a brick-and-mortar store only to learn Kim K was launching her new brand with strikingly similar. Noun.

In the the documentsBeauty Concepts says so arrived with it To Kim’s team after she submitted papers trying to seize the rights of “SKKN”… informs her that she already bears the trademark of “SKKN+” and asks Kim not to use similar trademarks. The company claims that Kim’s team ignored the request and pushed forward, releasing her streak anyway.

Kim’s lawyer Michael Rhodestells TMZ… “This suit is not what it seems. SKKN BY KIM is a new brand that follows in the footsteps of Ms. Kardashian’s successful KKW products. Based on independent research and development, her company has filed a trademark application for SKKN BY KIM to protect branded products.” new, which led to the current distancing efforts.”

Rhodes says, “We commend Ms. Lunsford for being a small business owner and following her dreams. But that does not give her the right to wrongly claim that we did something wrong. In her letter, Beauty Concepts claimed rights to a logo made up of SKKN+, and just filed for protection The trademark for this logo.The business was a one-person store offering facials from a single location in Brooklyn.The salon had no signage and was by appointment only.To our knowledge, Beauty Concepts products were not sold under the SKKN+ name. See also Ryan Gosling presents Cringe Crane in Barbie movie

He continues, “Beauty Concepts asked that we give up the SKKN name. Of course, we said no. Then Beauty Concepts challenged Ms. Kardashian’s trademark applications at the USPTO. Unsurprisingly, the USPTO rejected Beauty Concepts’ SKKN+ label saying ‘skkn’ meant Just “skin.” Bravely, Beauty Concepts tried to make her business look more than it used to be—she rented a new storefront, changed her website, etc.”

Rhodes says Kim’s team tried to work with Beauty Concepts to figure out something, and he says he “pointed out that running a small beauty company in Brooklyn doesn’t give her the right to shut down a global skincare line.”