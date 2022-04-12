Kim Kardashian says she wants Kanye West to be happy with JF Channy Jones



Kim kardashian just wants Kanye West Being happy… and believing that his new boyfriend is a great thing in his life as long as he’s enjoying his time with her.

Kim has posted a lot of details about her life on “The podcast isn’t skinny but it’s not fat” Tuesday – everything from a houseHer family, her business and where she stands with Kanye.

Kim says while she and Kanye don’t communicate much now – she knows that will change in the future and at some point, she’ll have a healthy relationship. Interestingly enough, Kim also talks about Kanye’s girlfriend, Shani Jones …who was nicknamed Kim Likee.

You can tell that Kim is real when she says she just wants Kanye to be happy in his life – and it looks like Jones is doing it for him. What’s more, she says the similar comparisons didn’t bother her at all… and that’s what matters to him.



For her fans who may feel they need to take sides in the Kim vs. Kanye – Kim kibosh puts on that too, saying you two can have the same love.

Kim also spoke about the first time she and Pete closed their lips on the set of “Saturday Night Live,” revealing that there’s definitely been a spark that hasn’t gone away — and it hasn’t yet. See also Actress Wings Farah Forky dies at 54: The star dies after a long battle with cancer