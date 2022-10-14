Kim Kardashian didn’t step in to help Kanye during her apparent mental health episode

Kim kardashian It was through periods of ups and downs Kanye WestMental health bouts over the years, and while she’s been stepping in to help in the past…this time is different.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us that Kim has completely removed herself from the situation with Kanye… and hasn’t spoken to him directly in weeks. We were told in times past, even when Kim and her family were targets of his attacks – she would be there to help him until he was mentally healthy again.

We’ve spoken to sources close to Kanye who told us that they wish Kim was still in the picture for the intervention, but that didn’t happen. Our sources say there are concerns that Kanye might do this You lose a lot of money While everything seems to fall around it, there is no safety net.

Sources connected to the estranged couple tell us that Kanye has made attempts to communicate – whether in texts or calls – but Kim won’t respond…focus instead Caring for her children.

As we reported, Kanye showed up North Korea basketball match last week Wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Witnesses told us that Kim not only spoke to Kanye, but refused to look in his direction, and drove her car into the parking lot to avoid any contact.