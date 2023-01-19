January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian Buys Atallah’s Cross Necklace Wore by Princess Diana for $200,000 at Auction

Fox News contributor Jonathan Morris responds to the Vatican’s announcement regarding Pope Benedict’s health, and Kim Kardashian’s recent decision to open up about her faith.

Kim Kardashian bought the Attallah Cross necklace worn by Princess Diana at a charity gala in London in 1987.

representative of The 42-year-old reality star He bought the large amethyst and diamond jewelry piece at Sotheby’s auction for $197,453, according to a press release obtained by FOX Business.

According to the press release, the gem-encrusted cross was sold in the final five minutes of Sotheby’s annual Royal & Noble auction after Kardashian’s representative outbid three other competitors for the piece “at more than double its pre-auction estimate.”

Kim Kardashian bought the Attallah Cross necklace that Princess Diana wore at a charity gala in London in 1987. (Getty/Getty Images)

“We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life in the hands of another world-famous name,” Christian Spofforth, Sotheby’s head of jewelry, said in a statement.

the Princess of Wales She wore the statement piece on a long string of pearls at a charity gala benefiting Birthright, a nonprofit organization that provides support and resources to women facing unplanned pregnancies.

Diana paired the necklace with a black and purple velvet dress by Catherine Walker, a favorite of the late royal.

Princess Diana wears a purple dress and a cross necklace

The Princess of Wales wore the statement piece on a long string of pearls at a charity gala benefiting Birthright, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources to women facing unplanned pregnancies. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Made in the 1920s by royal jeweler Garrard, the necklace was purchased by Diana’s friend Naim Atallah CBE in the 1980s. Atallah lent the cross to the princess on several occasions.

It is understood that the cross was only worn by him the princessAfter her death, he has not been seen in public again until now,” according to a press release.

The release also states, “The cross pendant—thought to be a one-off special commission by Garrard for one of her regular clients—is a bold, colorful piece set with square-cut amethysts and accented with round-cut diamonds.

“The total diamond weight of the cross is approximately 5.25 carats and measures approximately 136 x 95 mm.”

Princess Diana at a charity event wearing a crucifix necklace

Diana paired the necklace with a black and purple velvet dress by Catherine Walker, a favorite of the late royal. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Diana chose her famous Garrard sapphire and diamond engagement ring in 1981. Her son, Prince William, gave the ring to his wife Kate Middleton when they got engaged in 2010.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has gotten a hold of a historical piece that was once worn by a celebrity. In 2019, Kardashian Paying $25,000 in the sale Julien’s Auctions hosted her winning ensemble that Janet Jackson wore in her 1993 music video for “What If.”

That same year, the SKIMS mogul also shared that she and then-husband Kanye West had bought their daughter North a custom velvet jacket that Michael Jackson wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997 and again at the show. His movie “Ghosts”.

Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe dress

In May 2022, the TV personality caused a stir when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress at the Met Gala. (Gotham/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Kardashian made the winning bid of $65,625, though the piece was only expected to fetch between $10,000 and $20,000. Julien said before the auction.

In May 2022, the TV personality caused a stir when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress at the Met Gala.

The late actress wore a Jean Louis gown to serenade President John F. Kennedy on his birthday in 1962.

Kardashian was later accused of damaging the dress, which she wore for a few minutes on the red carpet before transforming into a replica.

However, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, who owns the dress and loaned it to Kardashian, denied the allegations.

“The fact remains that she did not damage the gown in any way in the short period of time she wore it at the Met Gala,” the organization wrote on its website.

