Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end their relationship

A source close to the couple told CNN that Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship.
“They broke up amicably this week due to distance and schedules,” the source said.
On an episode of her Hulu series, Kardashian opened up about meeting Davidson when she hosted Saturday Night Live and hooked up with him.
“I called the producer on SNL and said, ‘Hey, do you have a house number? ’, Rot.” And they were like, “Yeah.” Send him a text message. I wasn’t even thinking like, “Oh my God, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.”
The former couple, who went through a contentious divorce battle, have four children together.
