August 6, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end their relationship

August 6, 2022
A source close to the couple told CNN that Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship.

“They broke up amicably this week due to distance and schedules,” the source said.

husband who became Instagram official In March they made The red carpet debuted in MayThey have been romantically linked since October 2021.

On an episode of her Hulu series, Kardashian opened up about meeting Davidson when she hosted Saturday Night Live and hooked up with him.

Kardashian “I did SNL, and then when we kissed on the scene, it just felt so cool” He said on the show stating that Davidson did not attend the post-show party. She said she later decided to go after him.

“I called the producer on SNL and said, ‘Hey, do you have a house number? ’, Rot.” And they were like, “Yeah.” Send him a text message. I wasn’t even thinking like, “Oh my God, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.”

Davidson the left The long-running comedy show at the end of last season after eight years.
Kardashian Legally declared one by a Los Angeles court in March, after she filed an application several months earlier that was opposed by her estranged husband, musician, Kanye West.

The former couple, who went through a contentious divorce battle, have four children together.

