Kim Jong-un lives in incredible luxury while North Koreans starve

In the spring of 2023, a severe food crisis has once again developed in North Korea. Although the government has not officially recognized this, there are many indications that the population may be threatened by the famine seen in the 1990s. In the first part of our two-part article, we wrote in detail about what led to this condition and how a North Korean citizen eats, depending on where and what community he belongs to, and in the second part, we write. About how Kim Jong Un, the regime’s number one leader, eats. Let’s face it: a dictator’s eating habits are vastly different from the average citizen’s.

In North Korea, the Kim family and its key members are surrounded by a cult of personality (by which many see the state as a hereditary kingdom, where the number one leader should be revered almost as a god). Kim Jong Un – unlike his father – is not shy to show that he lives in luxury, and this is also true of his home gastronomy. In his home, lavish, hour-long feasts for the chosen ones were common, and the most expensive products of the West were always on the table – including foods inaccessible to the average person or completely forbidden. The leader loves to eat so much that in 2014 (and several times) he had to take a long leave for health reasons (due to his appearance, many did not even consider his death as a question). As it turned out, he suffered from severe gout, which was likely due to his high-calorie diet and lack of exercise, not to mention the fact that he was a chain smoker.

Let’s see what Kim Jong Un eats!

cheeses

One of the main threads of the leader’s eating habits is to indulge in one thing and eat it in unhealthy amounts. An example is Emmental cheese. This porous Swiss cheese is best known for its sweet aroma, fruity taste and appearance – as well as the complex process by which it is made.

The country’s leader may have known this dish from his school years in Switzerland.The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) regularly sends representatives to all parts of the world to acquire knowledge and better serve the country’s cheese production. For example, in 2014, Pyongyang officials visited a French dairy to buy more fine cheese for their country (and their leader).

Japanese sushi

Long before Kim Jong Un came to power, sushi was an indispensable part of the gastronomy of the North Korean elite. The Kim family has its own sushi chef in the person of Kenji Fujimoto, who was employed by the second dictator, Kim Jong Il, for the family. In his memoirs, Kim Jong Un said that he loved sushi as a child. Made from toro, the fatty part of tuna.

I made sushi for the general (Kim Jong Il) at least once a week, and Jong Un always attended dinner. So I can tell that Jang Un liked the sushi.” .- he recalled.

Fujimoto arrived in the DPRK in 1982 on a one-year contract to teach chefs in Pyongyang how to make sushi, and became a close confidant of Kim Jong Il. After a few run-ins with Japanese intelligence agencies, Fujimoto eventually fled North Korea. However, when Kim Jong Un assumed leadership of the DPRK in 2012, Fujimoto was recalled – which may also indicate that the North Korean leader is showing some goodwill towards his father’s former sushi chef. The man opened a sushi restaurant in Pyongyang in 2017 and has been on good terms with the manager ever since.

Shark fin soup

In 2015, shortly before he returned to North Korea, Kenji Fujimoto spoke to the Daily Mail about the leader’s eating habits. He said he attended a lavish party attended by Kim Jong Un, which provided some insight into the dictator’s tastes. Among other things, shark fin soup was on the menu.

During the feast he also ate Kobe steak, made from the world’s most expensive beef, according to the chef. To qualify as Kobe beef, it must meet various strict criteria based on origin, meat quality and weight restrictions.

Brazilian coffee

Apart from food, Kim Jong Un likes luxury in drinks as well. Import data released in 2017 showed North Korea imported $900,000 worth of Brazilian coffee for its leader and entourage in 2016 — nearly 12 times the 2015 figure.

Russian vodka

The head of state regularly consumes alcohol, and not just any alcohol: he reportedly orders more for his own consumption than most people drink in a lifetime. For example, in 2019

In the Dutch port of Rotterdam, 90,000 bottles of Russian vodka were seized, which officials believed were bound for Pyongyang.A UN embargo banned the export of luxury goods to the DPRK, but the country had tried to evade international sanctions in the previous two years. In the past, authorities have also seized champagne, cheese and televisions. This time, vodka was hidden under the fuselage of an airplane. The source of the stuff is said to be Kim Jong-un, who wanted to consume the drink with his military commanders.

Branded Champagnes

Fujimoto revealed that Kim Jong Un also loves champagne and drinks it regularly. His favorite crystal, from which he can drink up to two bottles at once.

Hennessey

Under Kim Jong Il, North Korea reportedly spent $1 million a year on Hennessy, which costs about $630 a bottle in the DPRK — more than most North Koreans earn in a year. The elder Kim has often been seen drinking Hennessy in meetings with world leaders, and it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree: Kim Jong Un drunkenly ordered the execution of two of his uncle’s political aides in 2013.

It is best with wine

According to Kenji Fujimoto, Kim Jong Un was fond of French wines and once boasted.

I drank 10 bottles of Bordeaux wine in one night.Although this claim comes from someone who claims to have started driving at the age of three after learning about drinking, this claim may still be true.

Snake wine

According to a 2014 report by the British tabloid Metro, Kim Jong Un also regularly drinks snake wine — a drink with the body of a dead cobra in the bottle. Some claim that it increases the virility of the drinker. Kim’s addiction to snake wine was due to his desire to have another child with his wife.

Source: Knead