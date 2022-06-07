Kid Rock defends Oprah’s outrageous rant at Tucker Carlson Show

set themselves up”american bad ass He refuses to change his tune.

Despite the backlash, Kid Rock refuses to back down Bose 2019 rantwho saw the vibrator Oprah Winfrey attack By name during a show in Nashville.

The 51-year-old rapper dropped a bombshell during the last episode of “Tucker Carson Originals” on Fox Nation.

The singer, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, told the 53-year-old conservative critic Carlson: “The drunk man’s words are the thoughts of the sober man – I own what you said.”

The “Redneck Paradise” rocker was referring to the infamous 2019 incident, during which a media billionaire was thrown on stage at Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, which he owns in Nashville.

“Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this,'” the “Cowboy” singer said in the video. Pinned by TMZ. “And-her, she can suck sideways.”

I do not apologize to anyone. I am not a fan of Oprah Winfrey. Kid Rock talks about admittedly drunk rants

Then, to prove he’s not “a racist,” rocker The View host Joey Behar also broke down, yelling, “I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy, saying I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joey Behar.”

The swear-filled session concluded with swear words, as security took the Trump supporter off the stage. Meanwhile, Rock’s Detroit Made In Detroit has been shut down amid backlash over his worldly sermon.

Despite the anger, the outspoken musician sticks to his gun.

“I don’t apologize to anyone,” the musician explained when asked about the incident. “I’m not a fan of Oprah Winfrey. I got drunk and—-next thing, I’m on stage [saying] ‘f- -k’ opera. “

Kid Rock stuck to his words during an interview with “Tucker Carlson: The Originals” on Fox Nation. Fox

The Post has reached out to Winfrey for comment on Rock’s comments.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rock addressed another embarrassing gaffe that night, mistakenly throwing TV presenter Kathie Lee Gifford while intending to attack comedian Kathy Griffin. On the fictitious beheading of then-President Donald Trump.

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin, you know, because she lifted Trump’s head, but I just walked out of him like ‘f-k Kathy Lee Gifford,’” said the sad rocker. “When he comes back to TMZ or whatever after a few weeks, I’m like, ‘Hey Man, I love Kathy Lee Gifford.”

The “Let’s Go Brandon” singer He added, “We’ve been kind of friendly over the years…Now I’m feeling a little bad.”

This isn’t the first time Rock has doubled down on controversial comments. In a notorious incident last year, the controversy responded to a backlash to previous anti-gay statements – Repeating the same slander Which got him into trouble in the first place.