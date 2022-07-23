Kid Rock cancels the show, the audience trash the venue



Play video content



TMZ.com

baby rocker He canceled his Friday night concert in North Dakota due to bad weather… which sparked an angry reaction from fans who destroyed the venue.

KR was supposed to take the stage around 9:30 p.m. at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot… after performing two and a half hours with his opening show, Night Ranger.

We were told a storm was brewing on the outskirts of town with some wind and lightning, but no rain, which delayed the KR show.

By the time 11 a.m. came, much of the 18,000-strong crowd was very drunk…and angry because it seemed as if the storm had passed.

An officer from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department then went to the microphone and announced the concert had been cancelled.

The crowd went berserk and turned the place upside down, throwing cans of beer onto the stage.

One of the men climbed onto the stage and took a threatening stance before being confronted by security.

Another man was handcuffed and taken away by the police.