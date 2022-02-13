Kid Cody responds to Kanye keeping him away from ‘Donda 2’ on Pete Davidson

Kanye West He seemed to burn more bridges with the people he was close to – he said that Judy Kid He won’t appear on his new album…because Pete Davidson.

The omission was made clear on Saturday, with Ye taking to IG to specifically call out KC and his participation in “Donda 2” – or the lack thereof, instead – while attributing it to Cudi’s friendship with Kim kardashianher boyfriend.

Kanye posted a photo of a note that he appears to have handwritten on it, and it reads… “Just so everyone knows Cody won’t be on Donda because he’s a friend of yours who knows who.” See also Standing on the shoulders of giants

He adds… “We’re all speaking Billy’s language now,” an apparent reference to his recent feud with her billie eilishWho is he demand an apology To get a pictured shot in Travis Scott. KW’s comment also clarifies… He simply added a shrugging emoji 🤷🏽‍♂️ to emphasize his point here.

There has been speculation about who will or won’t be on “Donda 2″… because, honestly, a lot has happened since Ye released his OG album of the same name. BTW, Cody ended up appearing in a deluxe version of “Donda”, but it looks like he was frozen into the second round.

As for Cody and Pete’s date… they’ve been buds for a few years now, dating back to that time Pete attended a birthday dinner that ended up sharing the likes of Kanye and Timothée Chalamet.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram media.

Pete and Cudi have also been hanging out together lately, including at the Met Gala last year… where they were photographed together during an after-party event.

Ye seems to be drawing a line in the sand here as he thinks alliances lie… Cody hasn’t responded publicly yet.