Khloe Kardashian Was Forced To Have ADMIT True Thompson’s Daughter In Disneyland Pictures

Khloe Kardashian has been forced to admit that her daughter, True Thompson, was captured in a set of Disneyland photos, four months after she was called up in an online fan theory.

Fans had suspected True, four, edited in footage taken at Disneyland with her cousin, Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, late last year after a conspiracy spread on TikTok.

But the facade collapsed after Chloe, 37, revealed it was her daughter’s first time at Disneyland on Tuesday, prompting her to admit: “Wellppp I f**ked this one up.”

Last year, a fan posited on TikTok that it was actually Kylie Jenner Stormi’s daughter in the photo, along with Kim Kardashian Chicago’s daughter.

FAKE: Khloe Kardashian was forced to admit that True was photographed in a 2021 Disneyland photo with her cousin Chicago

They suggested that Stormi may have been removed to keep her out of the spotlight in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy that left ten people dead.

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Khloe and Kylie for comment.

While Chloe was clean, she didn’t offer an explanation as to why True tweaked the photo, instead shifting attention to the upcoming Hulu show.

‘Wellpppp I f**ked this up.’ Anyway… let’s focus on something else (laughing and crying emoji). Our show airs in a few days Khloe, who has not posted edited Disney photos to her Instagram account, tweeted on Wednesday.

The truth came out after Khloe announced that this was the first time she had visited her daughter “the happiest place on earth” in videos posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“This is True’s first time to Disneyland!” Khloe gushed while visiting the theme park in honor of her daughter’s fourth birthday, unlike photos shared late last year.

Not real: The True image that TikToker looked over Stormi was captured in a video posted last year

‘I Did It’: Khloe slipped into editing after a fan took her to pose for pictures

Last year, TikToker maiachondrialmembrane theoretically cast True on her cousin Stormi Webster in a video that garnered more than 2 million “likes”.

The suggestion was that True had been edited in the photos as Kardashian did damage control over Astrowor’ld Travis Scott’s tragedy, which happened just a month before the photos were Photoshopped.

Fans note that True was captured in photos taken when Kylie Jenner visited Disneyland with her daughter Stormi and family in October 2021, a month before the Astroworld incident.

Uh oh: The facade collapsed after Khloe revealed it was her daughter’s first time at Disneyland on Tuesday

“This is True’s first time to Disneyland!” Khloe gushed in a video posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, contrasting photos shared late last year.

She has her doubts: Last year, TikToker maiachondrialmembrane theoretically cast True on her cousin Stormi Webster in a video that garnered more than two million likes.

In the wake of the tragedy, Kylie rarely posts anything on social media, only sharing two photos on her network in December.

Observant fans also note that the True images posted in July are the ones edited in a Disneyland photo.

This beautiful Instagram page revealed to me that I’m not crazy. “True it’s Photoshopped,” TikToker said. Not only was her picture taken, but she was also taken on Stormi’s photoshoot from October.

I was so weird. “Because I’m like, maybe Kylie didn’t want us to see Stormi but Kim really wanted us to see this photo of Chicago for some reason, so she took it?”

Ignoring the controversy: After admitting the edit, Khloe posted these charming snaps of her on Instagram Wednesday morning.

‘Too tired to think of a caption’: The reality star looked stunning in a beige mini and head full of cascading waves

ORIGINAL: Noted fans also noted that True’s photos posted in July were the ones that were edited into a Disneyland photo.

Soon after sharing photos of Disneyland, Travis posted his first photo on Instagram since the tragedy.

I was really confused. But you know, shortly thereafter, two hours later, Travis Scott was back on Instagram. And then everything clicked, and I realized it was as calculated as ever — allegedly,” TikToker said.

“What really makes me wonder how these conversations are going, and are they not going crazy when they like, ‘Okay, I’m going to post this, photoshop it, a distraction, and then Travis posts, make it black and white, it makes you look sad. Kylie, you can comment, don’t say anything, people will criticize that, just put the hearts out. ”

Reaction to the confession came pouring in, with many wanting to know why the amendment had taken place.

“Why Kim?!” One Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the Disney photos.

Another commented, “I came here just to say why Kim.”

One fan was more supportive of Khloe on her honesty.

I love how this made you real. We see characters on screen but that response made you look normal,” they tweeted.