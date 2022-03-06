Kherson was occupied among cities around the world in protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of cities around the world, including in occupied Ukraine, to protest Russia’s military aggression on Saturday.
In Kherson, the first city to fall to the Russians on March 2, thousands took part in peaceful demonstrations against the occupying forces.
“Peaceful demonstrations in brave Kherson inspire Ukraine and the world!” chirp Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Thousands of peaceful Ukrainians protest against the Russian occupation in front of armed Russian soldiers. What a soul. I invite everyone around the world: express your support for the brave Ukrainians in Kherson! “
More than 30,000 people marched through the German city of Hamburg, some carrying blue and yellow banners of the Ukrainian flag reading “I am with Ukraine”.
Get the latest Updates On the conflict between Russia and Ukraine with live coverage of The Post.
In the Place de la Republique in Paris, thousands of protesters demanded that NATO establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine – a measure the alliance has so far refrained from implementing.
In Tel Aviv, hundreds of protesters blocked city streets. They raised Ukrainian flags and demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin end the invasion.
More Stories
Zelensky calls for no-fly zone and tougher sanctions on Russia at meeting with US lawmakers
Ukraine crisis hits home for BigCommerce and 106 employees there
A convoy of truck drivers protesting the Covid-19 measures is expected to arrive in the metropolitan area this weekend. Here’s what we know