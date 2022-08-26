Khaled Khaled drops “God’s act” presented. Jay-Z, Drake, Eminem, Kanye, Dr. Dre, and more

With all DJ Khaled The release comes with an epic launch. While some artists are taking a low-key approach to sharing information about their records, Khaled comes as a raging storm to let everyone know that he expects to be released Take charge of the graphs. The mega-producer is one of the most popular musicians in hip-hop as his career is unparalleled, and on his new music Friday (August 26th), Khaled finally presented his star-studded work. God did.

Look, produced by Dr. Dre & ICU, this is a gift, this is a gift from Kanye and Dre and Eminem. This is a gift, not just for me, for the world, this is a gift,” Khaled told Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. Zayn, This is a Gift, Produced by Dr. Dre, ICU, Kanye, Eminem, Zayn That’s What God Did. I want to be clear, like this one, “What the f**k?” The moment I thought my album was over, do you see how my album begins? Six God… Rose, Wayne, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Kanye, and Eminem, then moves on to futureLil Baby. Listen, like Zane, as if you were a true and pure fan. First of all I would like to say how grateful I am to Drake, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Eminem, everyone, Lil’ Baby, Lil Wayne, Ross, the entire album, but that magical gift at the last minute, you see what they’re talking about There, isn’t it, Zen? They talk about God.”

God didThe who’s-who of Hip Hop’s playlist reads, while legends and songwriters pour in. Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Rudy Rich21 Savage Travis ScottQuavo take off your turn nightAnd Kodak Black, Buju Banton, City Girls, Latto, SZA, and more all add their talents to the album, making him listen.

Stream DJ Khaled‘s God did And let us know what you think.

Song List

1. No Secret With Drake

2. God did Ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Freddy

3. Use this gospel (remix) with Kanye West and Eminem with the production of Dr. Dre and ICU

4. Bigtime introduced the future and Lil Baby

5. Keep moving forward with Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Rudy Rich

6. Party all the time with Quavo and Takeoff

7. Staying Alive with Drake and Lil’ Baby

8. Pretty Feet Future and SZA

9. Not safe with Nardo Week and Kodak Black

10. Let us pray feet. Don Tolliver And the Travis Scott

11. Fam Good, We Good ft. jonah Rosy Rich

12. Bills Paid with Lato and City Girls

13. Luck’s Past Method Feet 21 Savage

14. These Streets Know My Name With Skipping, Pogo Banton, Cappton, Bounty Killer, And Sisla

15th. WRLD juice Did you serve WRLD juice

16. Jadakiss Interlude ft. Jadakiss

17. Asahd and learned the hadith of cloth

18. Grateful Immediate Present