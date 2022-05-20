WASHINGTON — A former FBI official testified Thursday that when in 2016 he met Michael Sussman, a lawyer with ties to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Mr. Sussman told him he came to the FBI on his own.

The testimony supports the case brought by the private attorney, John H DurhamSussman, who was accused of lying about why he submitted his suspicions to the FBI about the Possible secret communication channel Between the Trump Organization and Alpha Bank, a Russian financial firm with ties to the Kremlin.

The case centers on whether Mr. Sussman sought to conceal his ties to Mrs. Clinton at the meeting with the FBI, so as not to appear as if he was coming for partisan reasons on behalf of Donald J Trump’s political opponent.

While the Sussman case is a narrow false statement charge, Mr. Durham’s filings widely suggested that the Clinton campaign tried to persuade the FBI to investigate Mr. Trump over his ties to Russia, and to persuade reporters to write stories on the matter.