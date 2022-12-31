Key documents are being made public, Trump is suspicious

The group made publicly available thousands of pages of Donald Trump’s tax documents from 2015 to 2020. These show, among other things, how much tax Donald Trump paid in the relevant years, what tax breaks he used and how he reduced his tax base. Among other things, he was found to have held foreign bank accounts during his presidency in Ireland, the UK and China. Among other things, he paid about $691,000 in income taxes in 2015, the year he launched his presidential campaign. Apart from Donald Trump’s tax returns, you can also read his wife Melania Trump’s tax returns.

The Guardian According to a House analysis released earlier this month, Trump and his wife Melania paid no federal income taxes in 2020, the ousted president’s last full year in office.

They also pointed out that Trump had bank accounts in Great Britain, China and Ireland between 2015 and 2017, and only in Great Britain until 2018.

During the 2020 presidential debate, Trump said he believes it’s not 2015 anymore, regarding his China bill.

I canceled it before I even ran for president, let alone became president

– Then he said.

In response to Friday’s release, New York Congressman Daniel Goldman, who was counsel to House Democrats on Trump’s first impeachment inquiry, said:

Generally, you only have a bank account if you carry out transactions in a foreign currency. What deals did Trump make in China when he was president?

The House of Representatives Budget Committee first tried to get the tax returns of the then incumbent President in 2019, which it finally received from the Federal Tax Commission in late November this year after the Supreme Court ruling.

The House of Commons committee, citing the Central Tax Act, has requested the former president’s tax returns as they want to examine whether the tax authority has fulfilled its obligations in relation to the current president’s tax audit.

The chairman of the budget committee, Democrat Richard Neal, had not yet commented on what he intended to do with the documents by the end of November, and the committee finally decided in December to release the documents to the public. The mandate of the current House of Representatives special committee expires on Jan. 3, creating a new House of Representatives that already has a Republican majority.

Donald Trump, a Democrat, responded to the release of the documents

They should never have done it.

This was stated by the former President in his statement

Far-left democrats use everything as a weapon, but remember it’s a two-way street.

In recent years, in a protracted legal dispute surrounding the documents, Donald Trump and his legal representatives have sought to block their release to a House committee, citing that they are private documents after Trump’s presidential order had already expired. .

