Kevin Spacey Trial has taken a scary turn

Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial has been postponed due to a defense attorney’s contract with Covid-19.

by Mark McKee

|

2017 brought the beginning of the #MeToo movement and many Hollywood elites revealed their hateful behavior towards others looking to succeed in the industry. Among those who have been brought to the fore is the Hollywood hitter Harvey WeinsteinWhich is undoubtedly the enemy’s face for the movement, Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey. fellow actor Anthony Rapp (Leasing And the Star Trek: DiscoveryThe latter was accused of sexually assaulting him in 2017, claiming that house of paper The actor attacked him again in 1986. While the trial is ongoing, according to LimitIt has taken a sharp turn into the turmoil as lead defense attorney Jennifer Keeler has tested positive for COVID.

Last week, Kevin Spacey’s lead defense attorney punched holes in the testimony of defendant Anthony Rapp when she questioned him during a $40 million lawsuit against her Oscar-winning client. She pointed to the inconsistencies and vague details of the plaintiff’s accusations, claiming that the actor lied about being inspired by the New York Times article that began #Me too movement to advance on his experience. While her job has rocked her Rapper and made some much-needed advances in Spacey’s defense, they may have to lay her off for a while since the defense team came forward and revealed that she has COVID-19 and will come out to recover.

Judge Louis A. Kaplan looked at Covid court protocols and sentenced all twelve jurors and ten others in the courtroom, including the entire defense team, the show’s front row of supporters, and at least one rap lawyer, Richard Stegman, who will now have to go through two rounds. Exams are on Sunday and Tuesday. Then the judge stated that the goal was to protect the court and save the trial if possible. The latest statement gives an ominous feeling about the future of Kevin Spacey’s experiment; While delays in proceedings certainly aren’t ideal, a wrongful trial means the whole process (including Raab’s agonizing testimony on the recounting stage) has to happen again.

Kevin Spacey has a long career that stretches back to the 1980s, but did not become a household name until a period of two years (1995-1997) when he starred in five films that all became hits; The usual suspectsAnd the the outbreakAnd the Se7enAnd the time to killAnd the LA secret. It has since appeared in everything from Academy Award darlings like American beauty For superhero movies like Superman Returns A black comedy like Very bad managers. The accusations he received during the #MeToo movement put an end to his latest and most famous hit ever since. American beautyAnd the Netflix‘s house of paper.

Perhaps the representative of the full message of the #MeToo movement, Anthony Rapp is the David of Kevin Spacey Goliath. His name would not arouse recognition in most families because he is known primarily for running the role of Mark in both the Broadway and film versions of the musical. Leasing. He has appeared in other smaller films like road trip And the beautiful Mindbut recently succeeded in Star Trek: Discovery. If the trial is postponed, the nightmare that the actor lived in 1986 will be resurrected, something no victim should do.