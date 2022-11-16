November 16, 2022

Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in the UK

LONDON – Authorities in Britain have cleared seven new criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey, including three counts of sexual assault, the country’s Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed. announced in a press release on Wednesday.

All charges relate to the same complainant and relate to incidents that allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2004, Rosemary Ainslie, who leads the service’s special crimes division, said in the press release. She also authorized Mr Spacey’s charge of “any person who engages in sexual activity without his consent,” the bulletin said.

Before Wednesday’s announcement, Mr. Spacey, 63, had already been He faces multiple charges of sexual assault in Britain. In July, it is He appeared in court in London and pleaded not guilty For these charges involving three men, the judge has set a trial date for June 6, 2023.

It is not clear if the new charges will be considered as part of that trial. A spokeswoman for the Crown Prosecution Service said by phone that details of the charges would be sent to Spacey by post, and that he would have to appear in a courtroom in London to answer them.

Mr. Spacey was a well-known figure in British cultural life during the early 2000s. He became Artistic Director of the Old Vic Theater in London in 2004, and continued in this role until 2015.

Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment on the new accusations.

Mr. Spacey, who won Academy Awards for his performances in “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty,” has also faced charges in the US. In October, he appeared in a Manhattan courtroom in a civil case in which he was accused of climbing atop actor Anthony Rapp in 1986, when Mr. Rapp was 14, and making sexual advances on him. Federal jury Found Mr. Spacey not responsible for the battery.

See also  Beloved actress and social media star Leslie Jordan dies at 67

