Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in the UK

LONDON – Authorities in Britain have cleared seven new criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey, including three counts of sexual assault, the country’s Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed. announced in a press release on Wednesday.

All charges relate to the same complainant and relate to incidents that allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2004, Rosemary Ainslie, who leads the service’s special crimes division, said in the press release. She also authorized Mr Spacey’s charge of “any person who engages in sexual activity without his consent,” the bulletin said.

Before Wednesday’s announcement, Mr. Spacey, 63, had already been He faces multiple charges of sexual assault in Britain. In July, it is He appeared in court in London and pleaded not guilty For these charges involving three men, the judge has set a trial date for June 6, 2023.

It is not clear if the new charges will be considered as part of that trial. A spokeswoman for the Crown Prosecution Service said by phone that details of the charges would be sent to Spacey by post, and that he would have to appear in a courtroom in London to answer them.