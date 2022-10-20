Kevin Spacey civil trial: Jury finds Kevin Spacey not responsible for battery





CNN

–



In a victory for Kevin Spacey, a New York jury on Thursday found him not responsible for the batteries over allegations that he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and briefly put him to bed after a party in 1986.

The jurors deliberated for about an hour, concluding that Rapp did not prove that Spacey “touched a sexual or intimate part” of Rapp.

Judge Lewis Kaplan formally dismissed the case. The lawyers seated on either side of Spacey immediately placed their hands on his back when the verdict was read.

Best known for his role in Star Trek: Discovery, Rapper claimed that in 1986 Spacey, then 26, invited Rapp, who was then 14, to his Manhattan home where he picked Rapp, put him on his bed, grabbed his buttocks and squeezed on his thighs in Raab’s body without his consent.

The judge dismissed Rappe’s allegation of assault before the trial began and dismissed his allegations of intentionally causing emotional distress after Rappe’s attorneys rested his case, leaving the jury to decide only the beating case. Under New York law, batteries come into contact with another person, without their consent, in a manner that a reasonable person might find offensive.

In his closing argument, Rapper’s attorney Richard Stegman suggested that Spacey twisted his trial testimony to fit his defense, citing Spacey’s 2017 apology to Rapp when he first came forward.

“Don’t listen to what I said in real time. I’m defending a lawsuit now. Listen to me now,” said Stegman, mocking Spacey’s attempt to convince a jury that he was coerced by a publicist to make a statement that testified that he now repented.

Steigman called Spacey’s rehearsed testimony compared to the raw testimony given by his client.

“When you rehearse you, a world actor and you follow the script and follow someone else’s testimony, you can take that attitude and be completely polished,” Stegmann said. “When you come to court you just come forward and say the truth of your experience, especially one like this is a bit complicated.”

Stegman also fought the defense argument that Rapp wanted Spacey to appear gay.

“The moral of the story is not that Kevin Spacey is gay. He sexually assaulted him when he was 14. That’s what he shares with people, he shares his experience – nothing more, nothing less. Where is the evidence he said for any media, you know, Kevin? Gay Spacey, do you really have to deal with this?”

Spacey’s attorney Jennifer Keeler began her closing argument by addressing the shadow of the Me Too movement in the case, noting that Rapp had “hook his carriage” to the movement when he came forward.

“This is not a team sport where you are either on the ‘me too’ side, or you are on the other side,” Keeler told the jury. “This is a very different place. Our system requires objective evidence, proof, and support for accusations presented to an impartial jury. Regardless of the polarization of society today, it should have no place here.”

Keeler suggested that Rapp conveyed his allegations against Spacey from an almost identical scene from the Broadway show Precious Sons, which Rapp was performing with Ed Harris in 1986 at the time of the alleged incident.

“We’re here because Mr. Rapp falsely claimed that the abuse never happened at a party that wasn’t in a room that didn’t,” she said.

Spacey’s attorney wrapped up the remakes by asking the jury not to compromise their verdict by finding Spacey in charge of the battery but only awarding Rapp $1 in damages.

“You’re here to be a judge of the facts. Did that happen? It didn’t. A penny is too much for something that didn’t happen. And for Mr. Spacey it’s not about money. For Mr. Spacey, it’s about the truth that day and he was falsely accused,” Keeler said.

The jurors began their deliberations on Thursday afternoon.