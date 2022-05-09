Kevin Samuels’ 911 appeal, a woman desperate to save his life



Obviously telling the woman who was with her Kevin Samuels At the time of his medical emergency, he was desperate to save him, and those who wonder if a sinister tamper was involved in his death should get their answer…as you hear on a 911 call.

We get the audio from the call that was made on Thursday, the woman with Kevin telling the emergency worker that she thinks Kevin has a problem with his heart – possibly an irregular rhythm – while she continues to perform CPR.

The woman, who identifies herself as a nurse, says this is her first time at Kevin’s apartment – and finds it difficult to give Kevin’s address to the 911 operator.

As the call continues, the situation grows desperate, the caller says he’s turning blue – and asks if the 911 operator can help by calling the front desk in his building and asking if they have an AED in hopes of reviving Kevin. However, the front office was closed.

As mentioned, Samuels, known for the controversial dating advice he gave on social media, He passed away last week At the age of only 57 years old.