Kevin Nash says Scott Hall family will end life support

Scott Hall and Kevin Nash Razor Ramon on Instagram

WWE Legend Scott Hall will disarm his life support, his friend and fellow NWO founder, Kevin Nash announced on Sunday.

“Scott on life support machines. Once his family is in place, they will stop life support,” Nash wrote in an emotional tribute to Hall on Instagram, adding an old photo of the pair laughing together.

was the hall Put a life support device After suffering three heart attacks Saturday during complications from hip replacement surgery, according to what he reported PW . torch.

Hall, 63, was at Wellstar Kinston Hospital in Marietta, Georgia to repair a broken hip after suffering a fall.

Hall previously dealt with heart problems, which led to him being given a defibrillator and a pacemaker in his chest.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash continued on his Instagram. “My heart is broken and I am very, very sad for the King. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to make my life without him for the time being. I have been fortunate to have a friend who has taken me at face value and I am him.”

Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels and X-Pac Razor Ramon on Instagram

“When we jumped into WCW, we didn’t care who loved us or hated us. We had each other and with smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling in terms of content and we paid for it.”

Hall and Nash moved from WWE, where Hall was known as Razor Ramon, to WCW in 1996 and helped turn the wrestling power structure on its head. Hull and Nash created the NWO, along with Hulk Hogan, a group that sewed chaos within WCW.

The WCW angle shot to popularity and started the famous Monday Night Wars between WCW’s Nitro and WWE’s Raw.

The wrestling community, including current and former pros, continues to share supportive messages about Hall on social media.