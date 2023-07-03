Kevin Federline won’t force his kids to see Britney Spears before moving to Hawaii

Britney Spears She hasn’t seen her kids in over a year, which timeline could be growing longer… because TMZ has learned Kevin Federline He will not force his children to see their mother before they take off for Hawaii.

Sources with first-hand knowledge tell TMZ… Britney and Kevin’s kids – Sean Preston And Jayden – They’ll make their own decisions about whether to say goodbye to their mom before moving in in August. Our sources say that the boys have not yet decided what they will do.

As for Kevin, we’re told he encourages his kids to see Britney…but he wouldn’t make the decision for them, nor would he force them to visit Britney if they weren’t up for it.

TMZ broke the story, Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan He sent a letter to Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengartin May – asks if she’s up for it Let the boys move on To Hawaii with Kevin and his wife, Victoria Prince.

Kevin needed Britney’s approval to get them off the mainland and even set a deadline for a response. Rosengart responded with a few days to spare, assuring that Britney wouldn’t resist the transfer… giving them the go-ahead for the move.