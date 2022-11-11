Kevin Conroy, voice of longtime cartoon ‘Batman’, is dead at 66

Kevin Conroy, one of the main characters behind DC superhero Batman, has died at the age of 66.

Conroy’s death was confirmed by his representative, Stephen Naibert, and in a statement from Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns DC. According to Warner Bros. Discovery’s statement, Conroy died after a “brief battle with cancer.”

the actor Express the cruciform head In “Batman: The Animated Series” which aired 85 episodes from 1992 to 1996 and in several DC animated films and video games. In total, he brought the character to life in more than 60 projects.

Kevin Conroy records an episode of “Batman: The Animated Series”. Discover Warner Bros.



In 2019, he performed a live version of the role for the first time, Appearing in the CW . TV event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” as a futuristic version of Bruce Wayne. Conroy also appeared frequently at fan conventions, “greeting fans with the same warmth, respect, and enthusiasm they held for him,” Warner Bros. Discovery said.

Conroy was the first openly gay actor to play Batman. In June 2022, Conroy wrote a comedy film Finding Batman for DC Pride, in which he spoke about his experiences expressing the character while coming to terms with his sexuality. in Share a Twitter video Shortly after the comic was published, Conroy thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support.

Greetings poured out on the actor after the news of his death was announced. Mark Hamill, who voices Batman’s antagonist, the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series,” issued an honest statement in the press release calling Conroy a “perfect.”

“He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him as my brother,” Hamill said in a Warner Bros. Discovery statement. “He really cared about the people around him – his fitness shined through in everything he did. Every time I saw him or talked to him, my spirits were high.”

Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill attended Fan Expo Canada in 2016. Isaiah Trekki



“Kevin was a brilliant actor,” Hamill said. “For generations, Batman has been the ultimate. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got just the right guy for exactly the right part, and the world was better for him… He will always be my Batman.”

In a statement to CBS News, Warner Bros. Animation She is ‘sad’ the loss of her ‘dear boyfriend’.

“(Conroy)’s iconic performance of Batman will remain among the greatest depictions of the Dark Knight in any medium,” the company said. “We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy.”

“Batman: The Animated Series” producer Paul Dini called Conroy “irreplaceable” and “eternal.”

Denny said in the statement provided by Warner Bros. Discovery. A hero in every sense of the word.

Tara Strong, who voiced Batgirl in the DC Animated Universe, shared a touching tribute to the actor on social media.

“There will be no other,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of her and Conroy.

I don’t have the words. not today. My heart is broken. There will be no other. he is #Batman. #RIPLEGEND pic.twitter.com/hJcUVEVeWm – Tara Strong (@tarastrong) November 11, 2022

Troy Baker, another actor who has voiced Batman in some video games, thanked Conroy for being a lifelong inspiration.

It was the best.

It will always be the best.

It was my Batman.

he was my friend. He’ll never know how much he inspired me, but I’m sure I’m glad I told him every chance I got. Thank you Kevin. To sleep, to sleep, by chance to dream … – Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) November 11, 2022

The official Twitter account of the Empire State Building in New York City shared an image showing a glowing Bat-Signal against the building’s iconic facade.

RIP, Kevin Conroy. We will miss you 📷: nycnikon / IG pic.twitter.com/II4Dk3qkxk Empire State Building (EmpireStateBldg) November 11, 2022

Although Batman may have been Conroy’s most famous act, it was just one of the many roles he voiced during his decades-long career. According to his movie iMDB, voiced his roles in the series “Masters of the Universe” and brought Batman’s performance to other cartoons such as “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” Conroy was also a stage actor.

Conroy was born in Westbury, New York in November 1955. He went on to study acting at Juilliard School in New York City, along with other icons like Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams. His husband, Von C Williams, sister Trisha Conroy and brother Tom Conroy are survived.