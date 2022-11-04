Keri Irving apologizes amid Brooklyn Nets comment on ‘failure to disavow anti-Semitism’ after Twitter controversy





Brooklyn Nets star Keri Irving He apologized Thursday night for posting a link to a documentary that has been criticized on Twitter as anti-Semitic, saying he takes full responsibility for his decision to share the content with his nearly five million followers.

The NBA star posted his apology Instagram verified account Hours after the net announced a five-match ban, he later defended his decision.

Irving wrote, “To all the Jewish families and communities affected and affected by my position, I am deeply sorry for causing you pain, and I apologize.” “At first I acted out of emotion at my unjust characterization of anti-Semitism, rather than on the process of healing my Jewish brothers and sisters who had been affected by the hateful remarks made in the documentary.

“I had no intention of disrespecting any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuating any hatred. I am learning from this unfortunate event and I hope we will find an understanding between us all.

Irving was convicted last week by, among others, Nets owner Joe Tsai and NBA for posting a link to the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is based on Ronald Dalton’s book of the same name and was described as anti-Semitic. by civil rights groups.

Before Irving shared his apology, his team released a file Twitter statement Saying that they made repeated attempts to help Irving “understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with the publication of a film containing a deeply disturbing anti-Semitic hate”.

The Nets said it was “appalled” on Thursday when “Irving refused to say unequivocally that he does not hold anti-Semitic beliefs, nor does he acknowledge specific hate material in the film,” during an information session.

“This wasn’t the first time they had the opportunity – but failed – to explain,” the team said.

While meeting with the media earlier on Thursday, Irving was asked if he was apologizing when he said he didn’t mean to cause any crime after tweeting a link to the film.

I didn’t mean to cause any harm, Irving replied. “I’m not the one who made the documentary.”

“I take full responsibility, again, I will repeat, for posting something on my Instagram or Twitter that may have had some unfortunate lies in it,” he said.

“I take my responsibility to post that,” Irving continued. “Some of the things that were questionable there, are not true.

“Like I said the first time you all asked me while I was sitting on that podium. I don’t believe everything everyone is posting. It’s a documentary. So, I take my responsibility.”

When asked if he had any anti-Semitic beliefs, Irving replied, “I respect all walks of life. I embrace all walks of life. This is where I sit.”

When pressed for a yes or no answer to the question, he replied, “I can’t be an anti-Semite if I knew where I came from.”

In response to this answer on Twitter, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League — a “non-profit organization dedicated to combating anti-Semitism and all kinds of hate that undermine justice and the fair treatment of everyone” — said Irving “has a lot of work to do.”

“The answer to the question ‘Do you have any anti-Semitic beliefs’ is always ‘no’ without equivocation. We took @KyrieIrving at his word when he said he took responsibility, but today he hasn’t kept that promise,” Jonathan Greenblatt Wrote Thursday. “Kyrie obviously has a lot of work to do.”

In its Thursday statement, the network said, “Such a failure to disavow anti-Semitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, conflicts with the values ​​of our organization, and constitutes detrimental team behavior. Accordingly, we view him as currently ineligible to join the Brooklyn team. Nets. We have determined that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he meets a series of objective remedial actions that address the harmful effect of his behavior and the suspension period provided is a minimum of five matches.”

This media appearance came on the heels of Wednesday’s announcement by Irving and the Nets that they would donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations.

In a previous joint statement between Irving and the Anti-Defamation League, the 30-year-old said he took “responsibility” for the “negative impact” of his position on the Jewish community.

But Thursday evening, after the suspension was announced, Greenblatt wrote on Twitter that the Anti-Defamation League could not “in good conscience” accept Irving’s donation.

Irving was given ample opportunity to do the right thing, apologize and condemn #anti-Semitism. He failed almost every step along the way. This comment is well deserved,” Greenblatt He said. “We were optimistic but after witnessing the debacle of a press conference, it is clear that Kerry feels no accountability for his actions.”

Earlier this week, NBA and Basketball Hall of Fame analyst Charles Barkley said he believed the league “dropped the ball” on Irving and that he believed the player should have been stopped.

On Tuesday, when asked why Irving was not disciplined for his actions, Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters: “I think we’re having these discussions behind the scenes.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said it was ““Disappointed” by Irving after The Guardian did not offer an apology nor denounce “the harmful content contained in the film he chose to publish.” The commissioner said in a statement Thursday that Silver will meet with Irving next week.

“Kerry Irving made the reckless decision to post a link to a movie that contained highly offensive anti-Semitic material,” Silver said.

“While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he did not offer an unconditional apology and more specifically deplored the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publish.”

Irving was not available to the media on Monday or Tuesday after the Nets games on those days.

The joint statement said the donations were made to “eliminate hatred and intolerance in our communities”.

“At a time when anti-Semitism has reached historic levels, we know that the best way to fight older hate is to confront it head-on as well as to change hearts and minds,” said Greenblatt, of the Anti-Defamation League.

Kanye WestWho has been criticized after anti-Semitic statements on social media and in interviews, showed his support for Irving, tweeting a picture of the guard on Thursday.