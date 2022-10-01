Kentucky-Ole Miss, Alabama-Arkansas, NC-Clemson and more

We’re fully into conference schedules across the country, and that’s usually when the real contenders start showing up and teams are tested on a more frequent basis.

2 Alabama is among that group this week with a trip to face No. 20 Arkansas. This is one of five standings versus standings matches on tap this weekend, including two of the biggest matches in the ACC Atlantic. There is potential for a lot of turmoil, especially with several other ranked teams on their way to take on unranked foes in the conference, starting with Washington’s #15 trip to UCLA on Friday night.

Time: 3:30 PM | Television: CBS | Font: Alabama -17.5 | Total: 60.5

We haven’t heard much from Alabama since they nearly lost to Texas in the second week. After escaping Austin with a 20-19 victory, Crimson Tide took back-to-back wins over UL Monroe and Vanderbilt. The tide needs to find some consistency in the receiver as they start playing in the SEC, starting with Saturday’s trip to Fayetteville. Arkansas opened the year 3-0 with wins over Cincinnati and South Carolina before dropping a heartbroken to Texas A&M last week. Sam Bateman’s group will have to turn the page quickly with Alabama’s visit to Razorback Stadium.

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: Fox | Font: Baylor -2.5 | Total: 56.5

Last year, Baylor stood in the way of winning the Big 12 title and a potential football spot at Oklahoma State. The two met in a conference title match, but Baylor’s defense came up with a clutch goal streak to win in dramatic fashion. Turning the page to 2022, Oklahoma State got off to a 3-0 lead and looked good in attack, albeit against lackluster competition. OSU hasn’t really been tested yet this year, but it’s getting close to a goodbye in this showdown in Waco. Meanwhile, Baylor emerges from an impressive win over Iowa State to advance 3-1.

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: ABC | Font: FSU -7 | Total: 64

Florida is back in the top 25 in the AP for the first time since 2018 thanks to its 4-0 start. FSU has beaten LSU, Louisville and Boston College under its belt so far and welcomes Wake Forest to Tallahassee on Saturday against ACC Atlantic. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis has been fantastic so far this season and the Seminoles are ranked No. 13 nationally in attacking dash, averaging 227 yards per game. FSU got off to a slow start under coach Mike Norville but now looks like a potential contender in the ACC.

Time: 7:30 PM | TV: ABC | Font: Clemson -6.5 | Total: 41.5

Elsewhere in the ACC there is another Marquee game outside of the Atlantic Division. And while FSU and Wake Forest may avoid most of the impact coming from Hurricane Ian, heavy rain looks imminent for the NC State to Clemson flight. Last year, NC State snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Tigers, who failed to win their first ACC title since 2014. This year, both teams have started 4-0. The win over Wake Forest appears to show that Clemson’s attack has made great strides but the defense may not be as strong as it has been in recent years.