Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker exploded after Kravis’ wedding ‘in perspective’

Image source: NINO – Getty Images

I wonder why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break up, break up? Really the same. But here’s what we do know: According to us weekly Source, spouses Kendall and Devin decided to separate after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker’s wedding in Italy.

The source explained that Devin and Kendall want to “see if a future together is what’s meant” and are clearly going to “take this time to focus on themselves.” Pointed!

“Kourtney’s wedding set the record straight,” the source said, adding that the former couple “remain very friendly and supportive of each other.”

Image source: NINO – Getty Images

Another beginning previously pointed That Kendall and Devin “have been apart for over two weeks now”, so it looks like this breakup stopped sometime in early July? and for your information, Entertainment tonight (Who broke the news of Devin and Kendall’s breakup) also She spoke to a source who hopes that “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths” and said she and Devin “have had discussions about their future but they’re not on the same page.”

Kendall hasn’t commented on her breakup, and you probably wouldn’t think that she’s known for keeping relationships very private. As explained in KUWTK Reunion“I don’t offend my older sisters at all, but I think Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriage, relationships, and breakups and do it in public. It’s been a personal preference since I was really young…I think it makes my life easier. A lot and our relationship is a lot better, to be honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and no one else has to judge it or know about it.”

You may also like