Kelsea Ballerini pauses concert after being hit in the eye with a bracelet: ‘Don’t throw things’

at this point, All performers who have had UFOs thrown at them from the concert audience must start a support group. Earlier this week, someone ejaculated a sack of their mother’s ashes On stage during Pink’s British Summer Time Festival performance. And just over a week ago, so was Bebe Rexha Hit in the face with a cell phone Someone dumped because they thought “it’s going to be funny.” Kelsea Ballerini is now the latest artist to be added to the club.

While performing at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, Ballerini snapped mid-song when a bracelet hit her right in the eye. On Thursday morning, she reported that the moment “scared me more than it hurt” and that she was doing fine, but stopped the show to make sure everyone was safe.

“We all have triggers and layers of fears that are much deeper than they appear, which is why I came out backstage to calm down and make sure that I, the band, the crew and the crowd all felt safe to carry on,” she wrote on her Instagram story. . “That’s all I want is for shows to feel like a safe place for all of us.”

During Ballerini’s live performances, fans planned to make lots of friendship bracelets to share and trade at her concerts, similar to what fans of Taylor Swift do on the Eras Tour.

“I love you and appreciate all the attention. Let’s make the last two shows of the Heart Tour premiere the best yet,” she continued, before sharing a screenshot of some commenters calling her “too soft” for her reaction to the attack: “A sad and scary world we live in,” Ballerini wrote.

It was definitely smaller than the phone and giant cheese wheel that also ended up on the Pink Stage this week. In the clips, the country singer stumbled away from the microphone after getting hit. After a few beats, she starts to play her guitar again but eventually ends up retreating backstage.

“I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, showering her with all the gifts. But bringing things up on stage where artists are already vulnerable isn’t the move,” Kelsea Central, an updated account for the singer, wrote on Twitter. What we know at this point is that she’s back on stage and doing well. But please know that if you do, you are the reason we can’t put caps on our water bottles.”

After going a year without touring due to the pandemic when it was uncertain how and when live music would return, if you believe at all audiences have developed more of an appreciation for it. Right after the Bebe Rexha incident, a fan lunged into the middle of Ava Max’s performance and scratched her in the eye when security tried to remove her.

Last year, Harry Styles was bribed in the eye of Skittles during one of his performances, and Steve Lacey was criticized for Destroy a disposable camera Someone threw it at him while he was performing. Regardless of intent, we need a hard reset of party etiquette.

This story was updated at 12:50 PM ET to include Ballerini’s Instagram story statement following the incident.

