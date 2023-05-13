Kellyanne Conway has some new advice for Donald Trump

Kellyanne Conway gave former President Donald Trump advice on who he should pick as his running mate if he wins the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Speculation over who Trump would choose as vice president if he won the Republican primary began more than eight months before the first vote was cast in the race to become the GOP nominee. Several prominent conservatives have been listed as potential contenders, but Conway, a former Trump campaign adviser, revealed on Saturday who she thinks Trump should pick.

She told Politico that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who is considering a presidential run himself, should be considered as a possible running mate for Trump. She said she personally proposed to Suarez in talks with Trump.

“Francis Suarez could be sick one day. It’s up to the voters when that day comes,” Conway told Politico. “I wasn’t shy about telling President Trump that Suarez should be shortlisted for vice president if Trump were the nominee.”

Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters at the White House on Aug. 26, 2020. On Saturday, Conway told Politico that she believes Trump should consider Miami Mayor Francis Suarez as a potential running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Eric Bardat/AFP via Getty Images

Conway cited Suarez’s “natural ability to connect with people and listen to them” as well as his “remarkable” record as mayor of one of the largest cities in Florida as why he was considered as a possible running mate.

However, Suarez told Politico that he was not interested in becoming vice president and that he would make up his mind about running for president by late June.

The Trump campaign and Suarez's office have been reached by email for comment.

Who is Miami Mayor Francis Suarez?

Suarez, a Republican, was first elected mayor in 2017. He has taken a more moderate stance on some issues including LGBT rights and climate change, and received bipartisan support for his re-election in 2021 when he received 78 percent of the vote.

He has criticized Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also seen as a potential presidential candidate. Despite Conway’s call for Suarez to be considered a Trump running mate, the Miami mayor did not vote for Trump during the 2020 presidential election, and voted for DeSantis’ Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum in the 2018 gubernatorial race, but ultimately backed DeSantis in 2022.

He previously told Politico that he voted for a Republican who is “civil, treats people with respect, inspires people, and has those characteristics” in the 2020 race.

He has spoken out against some of DeSantis’ policies, including voicing disapproval of him after he sent a planeload of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last September.

“I’m against Republicans and Democrats using people to make political points about something as sensitive and vulnerable as immigrants,” he told CBS Miami. This was done by both sides. This is something that both sides share the blame for.