Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Home Fire Department raided at 2 a.m

May 11, 2023 | 10:16 a.m

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos woke up at 2 a.m. Wednesday when several fire alarms went off, prompting firefighters to show up at the couple’s home.

“Good morning guys,” Ripa said Wednesday. Live with Kelly and Mark.

“There was an accident last night – I won’t name names, but the fire department came.”

Reba joked that it wasn’t her husband’s fault, but they still had at least two different fire alarms – one that beeps “fire, fire” and one that beeps a high-pitched beep.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos delved into the details of a terrifying “incident” that prompted the fire department to break into their home in the middle of the night this week. Live with Kelly and Mark / ABC

The lovebirds explained that the problem stemmed from not knowing the passcodes for their alarms. Live with Kelly and Mark / ABC

I’m trying to turn it off [but] I don’t remember the code,” Consuelos, 52, admitted.

After speaking to an alarm operator on the phone and still not remembering the code, the fire department showed up.

So I try to shake it off, and the guys come in, and they, youthsThey were “real men,” Consuelos said, while Ripa, also 52, added.

Consuelos hinted that he got a little intimidated by New York’s bravest. Live with Kelly and Mark / ABC

The co-hosts played a video showing red lights from fire engines outside their living room. Live with Kelly and Mark / ABC

Lola, the couple’s 21-year-old daughter, has been taking photos and videos of the entire ordeal, and one of the photos showed Consuelos in shorts and a T-shirt as he and his 20-year-old son Joaquin posed “trying to look brave in front of New York City’s bravest.”

Despite not knowing the code, the firefighters managed to turn off all but one of the alarms.

“[The fire captain] He gets up there, flips it over, pulls it out, stops — luckily he stops — looks at it, and goes, “It expired April 2023,” Consuelos said.

The “All My Children” alum revealed that one of the alarms was going off because it was expiring. Live with Kelly and Mark / ABC

Reba joked that she couldn’t see the expiration date printed, but she trusted the man was right and the house was quiet again.

“Then you kind of see the disappointment on everyone’s faces,” Reba said, laughing. “We feel we have let them down, because there is no fire, there is not even smoke.”

The couple explained that they wish they had made something for them as a thank you, but that they “clearly wanted to leave” because there was no fire.

However, the morning duo had a sleepless night, as they had a hard time getting back to sleep after such an exciting ordeal.

The firefighters eventually left, but Ripa and Consuelos still had a restless evening. Instagram/kellyripa

The lovebirds co-hosted the morning talk show for about a month together. kellyripa / Instagram

“It was that kind of night, it really was that night,” Reba concluded, while her husband reminded her that it was a “fresh day” and “beautiful outside.”

Consuelos, who also shares 25-year-old son Michael with Reba, joined the show after Ryan Seacrest left ABC last month.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” airs weekdays at 9 a.m. ET.







