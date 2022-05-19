Kelly Monaco’s house in the General Hospital caught fire on Friday



Star “General Hospital” Kelly Monaco Bad luck on Friday the 13th… Her house caught fire thanks to a cigarette that set the fire.

Kelly told TMZ… that she woke up late Friday morning to a fire in her front yard, flames licking her windows. Soon the flames engulfed parts of the house.

Kelly managed to escape…but the house wasn’t going well. The fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to her Sherman Oaks home. It will not be livable for long.



Kelly says she handed over her security footage to law enforcement, and he told us arson investigators were able to determine that the fire was started by someone who threw a lit cigarette butt onto an empty plot of land next to her home. Investigators believe the fire was not started intentionally.

Talk about bad luck on Friday the 13th.

Kelly, who has been on the series for 22 years and still going, says she’s been part of some pretty wild stories going on…but none of the scripts compare to living in a wildfire in her house.

She has now received the message that she is facing the flames… “Something as simple as a cigarette butt can cause injury and destruction.”