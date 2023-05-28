Kelly Clarkson on why she moved her talk show to NYC – Deadline

Kelly Clarkson opens up about why she moved her eponymous daytime talk show to New York City after four seasons in Los Angeles.

the American Idol Winner by Nancy O’Dell TalkShopLive The singer said she told employees of her decision in January.

“I talked to them because I was like, ‘Guys, I want you guys to know what’s going on. Either I won’t be able to continue the show,’ she remembers, or I have to go to the East Coast.” “Covid” [that] Being isolated and away from your family…it’s not good for anyone. And my family is from the East Coast, based in North Carolina. So it was one of those things where I just had to… And there was a lot of personal stuff going on as well.”

Clarkson went on to explain that she felt her children and family too “really needed a fresh start” that she couldn’t make because of “hit after hitch with things.”

the Since the U The singer said the move “was 100 percent my idea and it was really cool to have NBC backing me because I was like, ‘I love doing this show. ‘” I really. I didn’t even know I would but I have to make a change for me and my family. Is it possible to do this? I know we can’t do it from my farm so any chance we can do it in New York [because] It’s closer to my family at least. That was really the main reason.”

Clarkson also hinted that another reason she moved to the Big Apple was because she loves theater and Broadway and would like a chance to “do anything related to that.”