Keanu Reeves to star in Hulu’s Devil In The White City – Deadline

It’s official: Keanu Reeves He will star in the long-running adaptation of Eric Larson The Devil in the White City for hollow.

Broadcasting Corporation today announced an order for a limited series of drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, the demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark in history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. Holmes, the first American. The modern serial killer and the man behind the infamous “murder castle” built in the shadow of the gallery. This marked Reeves’ first major television role in the United States. He will also serve as executive producer.

The eight-episode series is targeting release in 2024, and production is not expected to begin until next year.

The deadline first broke in January That Reeves was in talks about the project. It’s signed by ABC in association with Paramount Television Studios. The executive producers are Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davison (Abian Way), Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, Todd Field and Marc Lafferty. You write Shaw and you will be the show’s director. Domain will direct.

The project has been in various stages of development since then Di Caprio He bought the film rights to the book in 2010 and Already set as a feature In Paramount with Scorsese To guide. In 2019, Hulu announced that it was developing The project as a big-budget series with DiCaprio and Scorsese productions.

