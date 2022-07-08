Keanu Reeves please answer children’s questions at baggage claim after the international flight, shows viral tweets

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keanu Reeves He always seems ready to prove that he is one of the cutest and most authentic actors in Hollywood.

In the latest case, a TV producer tweeted on Monday that he was on the same flight as the “Matrix” actor from London to New York City, and while passengers were waiting at baggage claim, a young boy asked Reeves for an autograph.

Andrew Kimmel wrote in Now the topic of the viral tweet.

“Why were you in London?” Kimmel said the kid asked.

“Filming a documentary,” Reeves replied.

“I saw online that you were in the Grand Prix,” said the boy.

“Yes, the F1 Grand Prix! Racing cars!” Kimmel wrote that Reeves did not correct the boy after he pronounced the “x” in the Prix.

“Do you drive?” asked the boy.

“Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles,” the actor told him.

The conversation continued, Kimmel wrote, with the fan asking him how long he would be spending in New York and what he would do with his time. Reeves said he plans to watch the Broadway show “American Buffalo.”

Kimmel said that after the child ran out of questions, Reeves began questioning the boy, asking him what he was doing in Europe and what museums he had seen while he was there.

“The guy couldn’t be kinder, especially after an international trip,” Kimmel added. “I thought I’d share this because a man is a top-notch business and small moments like this can make a huge difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

The boy, who later identified Alex Katsanos, 14, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that he thought he recognized Reeves when they boarded the plane and spent the entire trip wondering what he would say to him if he had the chance. He said he did a little research online on the plane to see if the actor had been reported in Europe recently.

“I saw he was seen at the Grand Prix,” Katsanos said. “This made me more confident that Keanu Reeves was on board my flight.”

“I was really interested in what he did in London and what he was doing in New York,” the 14-year-old said of the questions he put to the star. “I went to London because I recently graduated from middle school and this was my graduation gift and when I was in London I watched two music shows and performances there and that gave me more things to talk to Kean about while discussing the shows I had seen, and he ended up being in New York to watch The Broadway Show. He was cool when he started asking me questions, too.”

He admitted that he was nervous about getting close to the movie star and never expected them to end up having a 10-minute conversation.

“He was very nice and we had a great conversation for about 10 minutes while we were waiting for our luggage,” Katsanos told ET. “I still can’t believe I not only had the opportunity to see him but to have a conversation with him and get his autograph. This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and it was unbelievable.”

Reeves has been called out multiple times for his kindness, including donating so many millions, according to a friend, who said the “Speed” actor was “embarrassed” with his fortune.

“Keanu has donated a lot of money and given more to people than most of them would ever know,” a family friend told The Post. “He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many big Hollywood stars, he doesn’t take any of this for granted.”

In 2019, Reeves reportedly stopped by to leave a kind note in the fan yard while driving to the set of “Bill and Ted Face the Music” in Louisiana.

The actor was in the car with writer Ed Solomon when they saw a yard sign that read, “You are breathtaking!” A moment that went viral from that year’s E3 video game convention when Reeves shouted it out to an audience after a fan yelled at him, People reported.

“Kyan jumped out of the car and did it,” Suleiman wrote on Twitter. On the sign, Reeves wrote, “Stacy, you are breathtaking!” and signed it.

But that was not all. The star also took time to pose for pictures with the tag owner’s family before heading off to the movie set.