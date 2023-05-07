Katy Perry gets to dance with the royal family at King Charles Coronation – Misc

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Katy Perry has the British royal family dancing in their seats with a dazzling rendition of her hit song “Roar” at a concert in honor of King Charles III’s coronation.

The singer took to the stage at Windsor Castle in a gold Disney princess-inspired dress, and performed two songs from her set: “Roar” and “Firework.”

During “The Roar,” which also featured an accompanying drone performance of a lion in the sky above the stage, King Charles’ grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be seen swaying in their seats, with Charlotte apparently singing.

Katy Perry in Westminster Abbey to witness the coronation of King Charles III (Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

In a short break during her work, Berry, who was present in her role as ambassador for the British Asian Fund, said she was thrilled to be part of the action. “I am so happy to be here with you, and I love you so much,” she told the crowd of 20,000. “I’m so happy to celebrate this weekend, I’ve brought my mum and she’s so happy to be here. We had to stay at Windsor Castle – no big deal.”

Perry continued, “Thank you for having me at this coronation celebration.” “I would like to dedicate this next song to the King and the work we do together for the British Asian Trust and the Children’s Protection Trust. Thank you for putting out fireworks for so many young people.”

Berry was also a guest at the coronation itself on Saturday as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust. A clip of the pop singer looking for her seat at Westminster Abbey quickly went viral on social media, her presence in a purple Vivienne Westwood ensemble complete with a slanted hat inspired by “My Fair Lady.”

Other artists performing at Sunday night’s coronation included Lionel Richie – who brought out the entire crowd including the king and his wife, Queen Camilla – and ’90s British boy band Take That, which they re-formed specifically for the event.

A number of stars including Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan also appeared in a pre-recorded video broadcast honoring Britain’s new monarch.