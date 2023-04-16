April 16, 2023

Katy Perry brings North West on stage to dance as Kim Kardashian does

Kim kardashianNine-year-old daughter North West It has been brought on stage before Kate Berry During Popstar’s Las Vegas PLAY residency at Resorts World Saturday night.

said an eyewitness Daily Mail.com that Katie, 38, hosted a “kick-off competition” for her fireworks establishment and “invited Northwest onto the stage” to participate.

“While on stage, North asked if her friends could join her and Katie obliged,” they revealed.

Kim Kardashian decided to treat her daughter, North West, to a Katy Perry concert in Vegas on Saturday night, and the baby girl got more than she bargained for!

Katie North and some of her friends are invited to the stage to dance in the middle of the concert. The crowd went so crazy, Kim was even escorted to the front row so she could watch her daughter perform.

There were others shouting their approval, including Paris Hilton And Sia. And get this… hubby Paris, Carter ReumHe had earplugs while he danced to the music.

Katie awarded the crown to North and another child as winners. No wonder there … Actually, the crown was pizza, but still …

It was a fun night by everyone, especially NW.



