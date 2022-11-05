Katsuyori Shibata loses his first match in AEW

Tonight (November 4) live episode of AEW frenzy In Atlantic City, NJ, the All Atlantic City Dream match between Orange Cassidy and Katsuyuri Shibata began. Cassidy’s AEW Pan-Atlantic Championship was on the line. Oh, and boxing legend Mike Tyson was commenting on the match of course.

NJPW’s Shibata has been one of the greatest wrestlers in the world for over five years now, but he’s been devastating. head injury In 2017, his career derailed. This was just him the third time Back in business since then. Will he win AEW gold in his first promotion match?

Shibata went to PK early but Cassidy smoothly avoided him:

Shibata is a bad guy, but after Cassidy gives him the lazy treat, he returns the favor with his own mind games:

In the end, it was two Orange Punches who got the job done and set Shibata to count three.

Both kids showed respect for each other after the match, including posing as Shibata while wearing Cassidy’s sunglasses.

What do you think of Cassidy vs. Shibata, Cagesiders? Was it a surreal experience watching Shibata in action at a match while Mike Tyson was calling the event like a NJPW fan?

