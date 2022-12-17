Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly separated

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend of eight months, Bobby Wooten III, It is said to be over.
Source “Katie and Bobby broke up last week” He told Us Weekly on Friday, explaining that the two simply “didn’t work together for the long haul.”
The insider added that Holmes “has not returned [talking] him to his friends.”
Representatives for the duo have not yet responded to Page Six’s requests for comment.
Holmes, 43, and Wooten, 33, were first linked romantically in April when they were photographed Lip lock On a steamy stroll in Central Park.
The actress’ mother tagged along for the outing, and seemed to indicate that the duo’s relationship was indeed very serious.
The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum and Grammy nominated musician They made their appearance on the red carpet as a couple the following month while attending the 25th Anniversary Moth Ball.
“I’m happy to get it [Katie] Here as my date,” Wooten gushed to Us Weekly at the time.
A few weeks later, “First Daughter” star and composer We held hands While starring at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Then Holmes accompanied the Broadway veteran at his best friend’s Hamptons wedding in late June, where they reportedly packed up on PDA.
“Whenever they went without seeing each other, they kissed and were very happy to be together again,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the lovebirds were “very affectionate with each other at all times” and “seemed very smitten.” .”
The eyewitness added that the actress was seen tying some of her lover’s relatives.
“Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really loved her,” the spy told the magazine. “Katie was very down to earth and nice to everyone.”
The former flames even attended a Paris Fashion Week show together in September.
Holmes previously dated Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. Until May 2021. They too have been together for eight months.
A source told Page Six when they split that things are “moving really fast” for the “single mom,” explaining that her 16-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, “always comes first.”
By Vitolo, Holmes She quietly dated Jamie Foxx for six years. she was Married to Suri’s father, Tom Cruisefrom 2006 to 2012.
