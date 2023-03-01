fashion

March 1, 2023 | 12:38 p.m

There is more to Kate Middleton’s latest accessory than meets the eye.

The Princess of Wales, 41, wore a replica of one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite pieces — the Welsh Guards Lick Brooch — as she joined Prince William Wednesday in a St David’s Day parade at Combermere Barracks, Windsor.

Her Majesty’s Gift was designed in the 1960’s as a regimental gift funded by the Rangers.

In the decades since, the Queen has worn the leek brooch on almost all of her engagements with the Welsh Guards as they are a national symbol of the country.

Now, many members of the royal family own replicas of the shimmering model; The late Princess Diana wore one to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards parade in London in 1990, while Queen Corseur Camilla wore one during her first visit to Wales after the Queen’s death in September 2022.

Several members of the royal family have replicas of Queen Elizabeth’s brooch. Getty Images

The Princess of Wales wore country colors and diamond accessories for the St David’s Day parade at Combermere Barracks, Windsor. WireImage

As for Middleton, she pinned her gown to the lapel of one of her favorite coats, a custom double-breasted Alexander McQueen number with black buttons, next to a real leek fit for soldiers, which they wear to commemorate St. David’s directives in battle against the Saxons.

More committed to bits, Wales handed allium over to the officers of the Welsh Guards.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles after placing a real leek next to her diamond brooch. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Mother of three paired appearance Gianvito Rossi shoes ($1,595) and delicate black embroidered gloves.

Middleton previously wore the same ensemble to Prince William Sandhurst’s graduation in 2006, though she opted for a large hat at the time rather than a small black witch hat.

She spent time with the Welsh Guards, passing leeks to the soldiers. WireImage

This has indeed been a busy week for the Prince and Princess of Wales; On Tuesday, they competed in a spin class race — in which Middleton won, even in a skirt and heels.

Maybe you’ll celebrate with some homemade leek soup.





