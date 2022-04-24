Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota Timberwolves recovers in Game 4 win over Memphis Grizzlies

MINNEAPOLIS – Breaking out of a lackluster walk at the loss of Minnesota Timberwolves 3, Cities of Karl Anthony He responded with a prolific performance in Minnesota’s 119-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 Saturday night. A better-of-seven series stalemate now 2-2.

Towns, a three-time All-Star and #1 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has struggled in the previous two games, both losing to Minnesota. In games 2 and 3, he made 10 personal fouls but scored only seven field goals, as the Grizzlies threw multiple defenders at him in the middle of the field.

“A bunch of rage,” Townes said of his upcoming mood into the fourth game, “trying to find ways to control no matter what he throws at him.” [at me] Double, triple, quadruple, the coach comes to the field and guards me too – and looks for ways to put the ball in the bucket.”

Ward Towns with 33 points and 14 rebounds joins Kevin Garnett As the only Timberwolves players to score playoffs at 30 and 10. One of the biggest offensive men in the NBA, Towns showed his full repertoire. He thrived on Pick-and-Roll, leading as a lone scorer against the superior big defenders in Memphis, and even falling off screens as a long-distance shooter. He scored 1.43 active points per possession.

“He was angry,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said of Towns’ situation before the game. “He’s been really good right from the start: aggressive, putting pressure on them, making them blow the whistle, getting to the free throw line, things he’s not been doing very often in the last two games.”

Township earned a living at the free-throw line on Saturday, defying the Grizzlies’ defense on the way to the basket. He sunk 14 of his 17 free throw attempts, and attributed much of his overall success in Game 4 to his production in the bar.

“It gives me free shots at the edge,” Townes said. “It gives a good touch to basketball. It gives me good rhythm. And most important to me, personally, it allows me to calm down.”

Among those free throws were the pair who froze the Timberwolves, putting them in four with 4.4 seconds remaining. Towns, an 83.3% free-throw shooter, said he’s pretty confident he’ll drain the final shot.

“I knew it was good – it’s game over,” he said. “I was thinking about what to eat.”

Next, guard the Grizzlies Ja Morante He praised Townes’ efforts in light of his poor performance in Minnesota’s historic meltdown in Game 3.

“KAT responded as it should to the star,” Morant said.

Morant, who struggled for just 11 points in a 4-for-13 shot from the field — accompanied by 16 assists — will have a chance to strike back himself in Game 5 in Memphis on Tuesday night.