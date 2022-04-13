Kanye West’s house next to Kim is on ice, no evidence he’s moving in

April 13, 2022

Kanye West Either he’s having second thoughts about moving or he’s taking too long to decide exactly what he wants to do with the property he bought next to him. Kim kardashian‘s hidden hills.

You will remember Bought a modest bed Back in December because he wanted to be closer to his kids while he and Kim were on the move their divorce and their future as co-parents. Truth be told, at the time he bought the house, he was trying to reconcile with Kim.

Kanye's house

We searched the building records for Hidden Hills and Kanye did not take any building permits. He was planning to destroy the house which needs a lot of work. But there is no evidence that he or his construction team are withdrawing permits to do work on the property.

Of course, Kanye already In the depths of renovations The beach house in Malibu is Pay nearly $60 million For… So it’s not like Kanye isn’t interested in renovating the house. It’s now possible that Kanye worked with an architect on plans and they didn’t bring them to town, but neighbors tell us they haven’t seen any activity in the house.

Kim Kardashian Hidden Hills House

Kanye wanted to install the top because it is a stone’s throw from the family home that Kanye built after him buy it together In 2014. As we reported, Kim I bought the house from him For $ 23 million, Yi wanted the other home so that it is near the children. The truth is that Malibu isn’t very far, so it wouldn’t be a hassle to take the kids back and forth from Malibu to Hidden Hills.

See also  'The Batman' Wings $5.3 Million Offshore, Sets WB Records - Deadline

Tensions seem to have subsided somewhat between Kanye and Kim, although Kim said they don’t really communicate these days. This would almost certainly lead to an awkward neighborhood situation.

