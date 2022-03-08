Kanye West writes he’s dead in a dark poem

Kanye West He wrote a very sinister poem about his death – an event he says actually happened – and the basis of his hypothesis is murder.
The poem is incredible, it seems to be a state of art imitating life. If we can be so bold in the explanation… he seems to be sending all his recent sufferings – especially his divorce from The Telegraph. Kim kardashian He left him dead, but he didn’t realize it yet.
The poem – which begins with “Nobody wants to tell me I’m dead” – is a sad and lonely account of his death…People come to his grave and sprinkle bread on the floor to feed the birds.
There seem to be references to a divorce… “My kids would dance to me in a house I once drove” – seemingly referring to the fact that Kim now owns the family home.
He also expressed some grievances… “Everything was wrong with the press that I read.”
Then he reveals in poetic fashion how he met his death… One day I discovered in the newsstand in Purgatory that there was an article on the front page of the story of my killer. He did not identify the killer.
As for what Kanye says he means… He’s my mum saying, “I won’t explain this new piece of interpretation. He destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a countable box.”
