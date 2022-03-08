Kanye West writes he’s dead in a dark poem

Kanye West He wrote a very sinister poem about his death – an event he says actually happened – and the basis of his hypothesis is murder.

The poem is incredible, it seems to be a state of art imitating life. If we can be so bold in the explanation… he seems to be sending all his recent sufferings – especially his divorce from The Telegraph. Kim kardashian He left him dead, but he didn’t realize it yet.

The poem – which begins with “Nobody wants to tell me I’m dead” – is a sad and lonely account of his death…People come to his grave and sprinkle bread on the floor to feed the birds.

There seem to be references to a divorce… “My kids would dance to me in a house I once drove” – ​​seemingly referring to the fact that Kim now owns the family home.

He also expressed some grievances… “Everything was wrong with the press that I read.”

Then he reveals in poetic fashion how he met his death… One day I discovered in the newsstand in Purgatory that there was an article on the front page of the story of my killer. He did not identify the killer.