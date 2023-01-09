January 9, 2023

Kanye West was seen for the first time in weeks with a mystery woman

Kanye West He returns to his regularly scheduled show – Getting Out Again, flanked by a new mystery woman during his first public appearance in several weeks.

Yi appeared to be all smiles on Sunday afternoon as he drove around his Maybach in Beef Hills. In what has become his archetypal single move…he had a new female mate who rides to Venice on Sunday Funday.

It’s unclear who the woman was, but they were basically side by side as they walked to the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.

Yi has been off the map for several weeks now – rumors are starting to circulate that he was missing when he was his former manager Thomas St. John Yi was said No trace was found.

As we said, Yi made himself persona non grata almost everywhere after he unleashed a large number of Antisemitic statements And weird comments… it all cost him a lot of money in the end business dealsso is it Billionaire status.

At one point, it was travel in the country with the white nationalist Nick Fuentes next to him, and the duo went to Mar-a-Lago to dine with him Donald Trumpwith stirring a The war of words with the former president.

No sign of Fuentes in Beef Hills this weekend… So, it looks like at least Ye has upgraded the company he’s keeping.

