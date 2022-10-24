Kanye West tests adidas and his other company partners

As his music career faltered, Yi’s work in fashion gained new importance. The most lucrative corner of his empire appears to be Yeezy’s partnership with Adidas, which began in 2013 after he left a collaboration with Nike. The Adidas deal, which included shoes and clothing, was a huge success.

Even before his recent disagreements, Yi had been publicly arguing with Adidas executives, but so far the company hasn’t made its statement more than two weeks ago that the partnership is “under review.” There was increasing pressure on the company to take action. Sunday after a group hang a banner Reading “I Was Right About the Jews” across a highway in Los Angeles, Jeffrey Abrams, the Anti-Defamation League’s regional director there, issued a statement Which concluded that “decisive action against anti-Semitism by Adidas is long overdue”.

It has put adidas in a difficult position. Its founder, Adi Dassler, Belongs to the Nazi Partyand in Germany, where anti-Semitic statements have been made on the Internet can lead to trialCompanies that have played a role in the country’s dark history are often expected to take their responsibility to prevent such sentiments from returning.

She has always been interested in fashion. In 2009, he trained at Fendi with Virgil Abloh, who worked with Ye’s Donda Creative Agency before starting his own label. That year, Yi also brought a group of collaborators and friends. Paris fashion week “crash”.

Luxury’s (DW by Kanye West) debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2011 was pretty grueling and only lasted two seasons, but his partnership with Adidas proved transformative. The company secured his Yeezy clothing brand, which unveiled its first collection at New York Fashion Week in 2015, with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Diddy in the front row.

In a few seasons ye Madison Square Garden is packed With 20,000 people attending a fashion show and an album premiere. During its fourth season premiere on Roosevelt Island in September 2016 It proved to be a disasterHis powerful blend of reality TV celebs, music stardom, sneaker success, and establishment disruption in an industry that often felt stuck in the last century was impossible to resist.